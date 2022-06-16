What's new

Engaging with people of India serves Pakistan’s interests! engagement with US,INDIA significant : PAK FM Bilawal

FVXq1jMXoAADvSi



dailytimes.com.pk

Engagement with U.S., India significant amid geopolitical scenario: Bilawal Bhutto - Daily Times

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said engagement with other countries including India and the United States was important for Pakistan in view of the emerging geopolitical developments.
tribune.com.pk

Bilawal makes pitch for re-engagement with India | The Express Tribune

FM favours economic engagement with India which might compel both sides to refrain from extreme measures
PTI should be looking out for regime change in AJK and GB now.
Time for army junta to roll over for India on Kashmir issue, next… dismantle and surrender nuclear weapons to US, followed by signature on NPT as non- nuclear state, opening all plants to IAEA inspection. Followed by nuclear deal like Iran but for a couple of billion dollars of Aid… shameless Bajwa and co. Along with crooks imposed on country…
 

