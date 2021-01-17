What's new

Engage Africa Policy through Navy in coordination with MoFA Pakistan - 2021 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1350720155211472902

Pakistan Navy Ship NASR has sailed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries. The mission is tailored to assist vulnerable population affected by natural disasters. The Ship is carrying food aid for flood-stricken and drought ridden African countries. During the deployment, PNS NASR will provide assistance at Djibouti, Sudan and Niger. The ship will also undertake goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya. The deployment of PNS NASR is undertaken in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & in line with Government's Engage Africa policy that seeks to enhance bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of cooperation with African countries.

 
1610894115870.png



1610894144525.png





Pakistan Navy Ship NASR has sailed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries. The mission is tailored to assist vulnerable population affected by natural disasters. The Ship is carrying food aid for flood-stricken and drought ridden African countries. During the deployment, PNS NASR will provide assistance at Djibouti, Sudan and Niger. The ship will also undertake goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya.
 
this junk is still floating

should have sent our new Turkish tanker
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1350720155211472902

Pakistan Navy Ship NASR has sailed on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries. The mission is tailored to assist vulnerable population affected by natural disasters. The Ship is carrying food aid for flood-stricken and drought ridden African countries. During the deployment, PNS NASR will provide assistance at Djibouti, Sudan and Niger. The ship will also undertake goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya. The deployment of PNS NASR is undertaken in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & in line with Government's Engage Africa policy that seeks to enhance bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of cooperation with African countries.

Awesome we should also leverage our UN missions to cement trade relations with these African countries. Even if they want to buy some blankets which China cant supply we should be the ones selling to them.
 
this junk is still floating

should have sent our new Turkish tanker
The PLAN only decommissioned these in 2020. Pakistan can use it longer, it’s not junk yet, it was a state of the Art vessel when purchased. It will probably be replaced in a few years by another one similar to the Turkish designed one.
 
Pakistan Navy Ship NASR visited Djibouti and Sudan ports as part of Overseas Deployment to African region. Upon arrival at respective country’s port, the visiting PN Ship was extended warm welcome by Ambassadors of Pakistan, HE Mr Shozab Abbas at Djibouti and HE Mr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra at Sudan along with respective country’s Defence Attaché and host Naval officials.

During the visits, the Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of the ship called on senior Military and Civil officials of both countries. At Djibouti, call-ons were made on Chief Commander of Djibouti Navy, Colonel Abdul Rehman Aden and Commander in Chief Djibouti Coast Guard, Colonel Wais o Bogoreh. At Sudan, PN Mission Commander called-on Commander Port Sudan Naval Base, Commodore Al Sadiq Ibrahim Osman, Governor Red Sea State Sudan, Mr Abdullah Shangaryi Ohaj, Commander Red Sea Military Area, Major General Ibrahim Al Jail and Director General Port Authority Sudan, Mr Omer Muhammad Adam. During the interactions, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to the people of both countries.

As a gesture of goodwill and humanitarian support, food aid was handed over to local authorities at Djibouti and Sudan. The events for handing over of rations were attended by Government and Naval officials of both the countries. Significant guests at Djibouti included President of Djibouti National Assembly and local parliamentarians.

Similarly, the event at Port Sudan was attended by Governor Red Sea State, Minister of Social Welfare Red Sea and officials from the Government and armed forces. The dignitaries paid special tribute to the Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for the kind gesture and provision of humanitarian assistance.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ship to African regions is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African Countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host navies.



1612295122548.png

..


1612295169733.png




1612295212663.png
 
