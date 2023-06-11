What's new

Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan

Neelo

Neelo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2023
729
0
1,227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's time for some self reflection. Why were we closing our eyes to this. We dismissed this is propaganda, but the Baloch were telling the truth.

What was happening in rural Balochistan is how happening in the streets of Lahore.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666857982552944679

So now that we're all on the same page that the military does practice this shameful practice, the question is why?

What purpose does this serve?

Is it instilling fear? Or is this something they adopted from their fathers in the British East India company?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Neelo
Pakistan’s Establishment Wants Us To Remain The Way We Are
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
M
Why Imran Khan has disappeared from Pakistan's media
Replies
2
Views
108
Vortex
Vortex
fallstuff
Peter Haas meets families of victims of enforced disappearance
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
bluesky
B
Imran Khan
Imran riyaz khan Amnesty International has said the events could amount to "an enforced disappearance" under international law.
2
Replies
25
Views
900
HAIDER
HAIDER
B
Question on politically motivated disappearances
Replies
0
Views
138
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom