Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan

It's time for some self reflection. Why were we closing our eyes to this. We dismissed this is propaganda, but the Baloch were telling the truth.What was happening in rural Balochistan is how happening in the streets of Lahore.So now that we're all on the same page that the military does practice this shameful practice, the question is why?What purpose does this serve?Is it instilling fear? Or is this something they adopted from their fathers in the British East India company?