What's new

Enemy strikes Pakistan's lifeline.

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,607
-1
4,317
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
The current situation in Pakistan is alarming, where the enemies are attacking the vital lifeline of the country. The abroad living Pakistanis contribute a significant portion to the country's economy by sending around 32 billion dollars, which is half of Pakistan's budget. These people are the backbone of many families in Pakistan and support the country's economic growth.

However, it is disturbing to know that the government is targeting these Pakistanis, who are living abroad and contributing to the country's growth. The statement made by the government on acting against Pakistanis living abroad is dangerous, and it portrays the government's apathy towards its people.

The attacks on the abroad living Pakistanis are not just the work of external enemies. but there are also internal elements involved. Some political parties army chief asim muneer general anjam nadeem and extremist groups in Pakistan are spreading hate and propaganda against these Pakistanis, portraying them as enemies of the state and accusing them of conspiring against the country. As 95 percent support imran khan.

It is essential to realize that these Pakistanis are not just sending money back to their families, but they are also the country's ambassadors, promoting its culture, values, and dignity all over the world. They are a symbol of Pakistan's success, and the government and people of Pakistan should be proud of them.

In conclusion, the attacks on Pakistanis living abroad are a grave concern for the country's growth and prosperity. It is time for the government and people of Pakistan to unite and stand in solidarity with their abroad living Pakistanis, who are the pride of the nation. The government should provide them with security and protect them from internal and external enemies. Moreover, the people of Pakistan should appreciate and value their contributions towards the country's economic growth and honor them as the true heroes of Pakistan.

The issue is further complicated by the fact that 95 percent of abroad-living Pakistanis support Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan. This means that any move against these individuals by the government could have serious ramifications. It's important for the global community to understand that many big players are being played by international establishments, and that this is a dangerous game to play with Pakistan's security.

Moreover, it is crucial to understand the root cause of the conflict and address it at its core. The involvement of external forces and their interests in Pakistan's affairs cannot be ignored, and the government must take necessary steps to safeguard the nation's sovereignty.

In conclusion, Pakistan's expatriates are an essential component of the country's economy and should be safeguarded against any conflict or attack. The government must recognize their contributions and provide necessary support and protection to them. Addressing the root cause of the conflict and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty should also be a top priority for Pakistan's leadership.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,253
3
5,136
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Let me sum up this like this.

All is done by single institute PDM doesnt have the power or gutts.

Its not being done by India, US , Afghanistan, Iran.
But by Army, so now what else people of Pakistan has been lied to.
 
Last edited:
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,939
-33
38,586
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
It is too late now. Expats are already boycotting Pakistan economically. This boycott will expand. Expats won't visit Pakistan anymore. Expats won't buy properties. Expats will lobby against the current government and generals in their respective countries.
 
B

Bevvy Rosh

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 28, 2023
50
-1
46
Country
India
Location
United States
I think Pakistan is very generous to overseas Pakistanis. A little too generous if you ask me. It allows them to have dual citizenship.

My country India forces all NRIs to surrender their Indian passports if they want a new citizenship. They cannot vote or fight elections, can buy only certains types of land, cannot invest in certain secrutiy related sectors etc. Allowing a dual-citizen to fight elections and hold office in your country is very dangerous slope which leads to politicisation of foriegn relations.
 
Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2023
170
-1
93
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
The current situation in Pakistan is alarming, where the enemies are attacking the vital lifeline of the country. The abroad living Pakistanis contribute a significant portion to the country's economy by sending around 32 billion dollars, which is half of Pakistan's budget. These people are the backbone of many families in Pakistan and support the country's economic growth.

However, it is disturbing to know that the government is targeting these Pakistanis, who are living abroad and contributing to the country's growth. The statement made by the government on acting against Pakistanis living abroad is dangerous, and it portrays the government's apathy towards its people.

The attacks on the abroad living Pakistanis are not just the work of external enemies. but there are also internal elements involved. Some political parties army chief asim muneer general anjam nadeem and extremist groups in Pakistan are spreading hate and propaganda against these Pakistanis, portraying them as enemies of the state and accusing them of conspiring against the country. As 95 percent support imran khan.

It is essential to realize that these Pakistanis are not just sending money back to their families, but they are also the country's ambassadors, promoting its culture, values, and dignity all over the world. They are a symbol of Pakistan's success, and the government and people of Pakistan should be proud of them.

In conclusion, the attacks on Pakistanis living abroad are a grave concern for the country's growth and prosperity. It is time for the government and people of Pakistan to unite and stand in solidarity with their abroad living Pakistanis, who are the pride of the nation. The government should provide them with security and protect them from internal and external enemies. Moreover, the people of Pakistan should appreciate and value their contributions towards the country's economic growth and honor them as the true heroes of Pakistan.

The issue is further complicated by the fact that 95 percent of abroad-living Pakistanis support Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan. This means that any move against these individuals by the government could have serious ramifications. It's important for the global community to understand that many big players are being played by international establishments, and that this is a dangerous game to play with Pakistan's security.

Moreover, it is crucial to understand the root cause of the conflict and address it at its core. The involvement of external forces and their interests in Pakistan's affairs cannot be ignored, and the government must take necessary steps to safeguard the nation's sovereignty.

In conclusion, Pakistan's expatriates are an essential component of the country's economy and should be safeguarded against any conflict or attack. The government must recognize their contributions and provide necessary support and protection to them. Addressing the root cause of the conflict and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty should also be a top priority for Pakistan's leadership.
Click to expand...

Au ki ho gaya, baba gee?

Who's hurting you? I'll gut 'em like fish... even though I myself am a fish, which is ironic.

But not as ironic as this:

1686473324420.png
 
Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2023
170
-1
93
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
Click to expand...

And exactly how does that concern OSPs?

ECL means Exit Control List, after all. You must have to do something awfully twisted to get your name on the ECL list.

It's common knowledge.

Dalit said:
LOL The expats don't trust PDM. You can keep your diamond card.
Click to expand...

Why not?

You trusted ex-PPP goons with 'colorful' histories masquerading as PTI ticket holders, heh!

A single guy can't change Pakistan's corrupt bureaucracy, judiciary, and politics. That's just a pipedream. And if you think Imran Khan cares about this country's well-being and economy then you should know better.

He's a little kid who just wants the Kursi, just like PDM goons, by any means necessary. Why else would he surround himself by corrupt characters from PPP and PMLN?

Think about it for a second, eh?

1686474259662.png
 
Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,607
-1
4,317
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Fish said:
And exactly how does that concern OSPs?

ECL means Exit Control List, after all. You must have to do something awfully twisted to get your name on the ECL list.

It's common knowledge.



Why not?

You trusted ex-PPP goons with 'colorful' histories masquerading as PTI ticket holders, heh!

A single guy can't change Pakistan's corrupt bureaucracy, judiciary, and politics. That's just a pipedream. And if you think Imran Khan cares about this country's well-being and economy then you should know better.

He's a little kid who just wants the Kursi, just like PDM goons, by any means necessary. Why else would he surround himself by corrupt characters from PPP and PMLN?

Think about it for a second, eh?

View attachment 933711
Click to expand...

Fish said:
And exactly how does that concern OSPs?

ECL means Exit Control List, after all. You must have to do something awfully twisted to get your name on the ECL list.

It's common knowledge.



Why not?

You trusted ex-PPP goons with 'colorful' histories masquerading as PTI ticket holders, heh!

A single guy can't change Pakistan's corrupt bureaucracy, judiciary, and politics. That's just a pipedream. And if you think Imran Khan cares about this country's well-being and economy then you should know better.

He's a little kid who just wants the Kursi, just like PDM goons, by any means necessary. Why else would he surround himself by corrupt characters from PPP and PMLN?

Think about it for a second, eh?

View attachment 933711
Click to expand...
Oh so the fish is asim munier and anjam nadeem's pond.. fish when you vist home to see family. When you try to return to adopted country. Then you can not Exit
 
Last edited:
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
3,084
-1
7,634
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Fish said:
Au ki ho gaya, baba gee?

Who's hurting you? I'll gut 'em like fish... even though I myself am a fish, which is ironic.

But not as ironic as this:

View attachment 933709
Click to expand...
No amount of incentives will convince majority of us to do anything for Pakistan as long as this corrupt army, and its poodle PDM is in power. They have destroyed our country while filling their own pockets to the brim, we will never trust these snakes.
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,764
-6
16,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PDM days are numbered, SC is going to disqualify all cabinet members in few days , khan is going to win the elections with huge margin and will become the most powerful leader of the history of Pakistan
Just wait and watch
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
3,084
-1
7,634
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Riz said:
PDM days are numbered, SC is going to disqualify all cabinet members in few days , khan is going to win the elections with huge margin and will become the most powerful leader of the history of Pakistan
Just wait and watch
Click to expand...
Lol dude, don't do this... don't give me false hope.
 
Zhukov

Zhukov

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2009
3,635
9
4,025
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Fish said:
And exactly how does that concern OSPs?

ECL means Exit Control List, after all. You must have to do something awfully twisted to get your name on the ECL list.

It's common knowledge.



Why not?

You trusted ex-PPP goons with 'colorful' histories masquerading as PTI ticket holders, heh!

A single guy can't change Pakistan's corrupt bureaucracy, judiciary, and politics. That's just a pipedream. And if you think Imran Khan cares about this country's well-being and economy then you should know better.

He's a little kid who just wants the Kursi, just like PDM goons, by any means necessary. Why else would he surround himself by corrupt characters from PPP and PMLN?

Think about it for a second, eh?

View attachment 933711
Click to expand...
All these arguments of which politician is right or wrong is invalid in the context of what is going on.
Thing is people follow Imran khan, He is the most popular leader right now. His party was the strongest political party with most popularity.
You can dislike him. Feel free to vote for your favorite candidate.
Crushing a political party by abducting its members, forcing them to resign after torturing them, targetting there businesses, Abducting people for just supporting him. State institutions openly threatning public for supporting him. Systematically dismantling the most popular political party of Pakistan which have presence across the country. And most popular amoung oversees Pakistanis.

There is no justification of supressing a political Party having popular Vote.The Core commanders collectively calling a political Party eho have no armed wing and no history of militancy as terrorists.Pathetic and disgusting. Small people in big seats. Thats what cause Public hate the Government Institutions. Politics of Imran Khan is not even a discussion, its for the public and voters to decide. Not Institutions.

I pray they come after everyone who is ok with this situation. I wish everyone should be abducted and beaten the hell out of because they believe in something the INSTITUTIONS deem wrong even if majority of Pakistanis believe in it.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Cash GK
Some millions feeding 220 millions what a shame.
Replies
4
Views
453
jamesisi
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM warns ‘state enemies’ of strict action as protests grip nation post Imran Khan arrest
Replies
7
Views
276
alphapak
alphapak
W
Pakistan raised Mujahideen and now they are terrorists, admits Pakistan Interior Minister in National Assembly
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Cheepek
Cheepek
Cash GK
Bajwa nawaz shrif and zaradri betrayal to Pakistan and china.
Replies
0
Views
282
Cash GK
Cash GK
Cash GK
Pakistan is under martial law.
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
xyxmt
X

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom