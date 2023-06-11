The current situation in Pakistan is alarming, where the enemies are attacking the vital lifeline of the country. The abroad living Pakistanis contribute a significant portion to the country's economy by sending around 32 billion dollars, which is half of Pakistan's budget. These people are the backbone of many families in Pakistan and support the country's economic growth.



However, it is disturbing to know that the government is targeting these Pakistanis, who are living abroad and contributing to the country's growth. The statement made by the government on acting against Pakistanis living abroad is dangerous, and it portrays the government's apathy towards its people.



The attacks on the abroad living Pakistanis are not just the work of external enemies. but there are also internal elements involved. Some political parties army chief asim muneer general anjam nadeem and extremist groups in Pakistan are spreading hate and propaganda against these Pakistanis, portraying them as enemies of the state and accusing them of conspiring against the country. As 95 percent support imran khan.



It is essential to realize that these Pakistanis are not just sending money back to their families, but they are also the country's ambassadors, promoting its culture, values, and dignity all over the world. They are a symbol of Pakistan's success, and the government and people of Pakistan should be proud of them.



In conclusion, the attacks on Pakistanis living abroad are a grave concern for the country's growth and prosperity. It is time for the government and people of Pakistan to unite and stand in solidarity with their abroad living Pakistanis, who are the pride of the nation. The government should provide them with security and protect them from internal and external enemies. Moreover, the people of Pakistan should appreciate and value their contributions towards the country's economic growth and honor them as the true heroes of Pakistan.



The issue is further complicated by the fact that 95 percent of abroad-living Pakistanis support Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan. This means that any move against these individuals by the government could have serious ramifications. It's important for the global community to understand that many big players are being played by international establishments, and that this is a dangerous game to play with Pakistan's security.



Moreover, it is crucial to understand the root cause of the conflict and address it at its core. The involvement of external forces and their interests in Pakistan's affairs cannot be ignored, and the government must take necessary steps to safeguard the nation's sovereignty.



In conclusion, Pakistan's expatriates are an essential component of the country's economy and should be safeguarded against any conflict or attack. The government must recognize their contributions and provide necessary support and protection to them. Addressing the root cause of the conflict and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty should also be a top priority for Pakistan's leadership.