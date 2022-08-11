What's new

Enemy or friend? Imran Khan ‘secretly’ contacts US Envoy Donald Blome

Khan’s assertions that the US was architect of conspiracy against his government became ‘staple’ of his fresh narrative
1660232584522.png

In a surprising development, former prime minister Imran Khan secretly contacted US Ambassador Donald Blome and remonstrated the US policy towards his government ousted through a no-confidence motion which the former claimed was backed by the US.

As reported by SAMAA TV, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan contrived contact between his party chairman and US envoy.

The development happened when the US ambassador visited Peshawar and handed over ambulances to the provincial government.

Khan’s assertions that the US was behind the conspiracy against his government that led to his ouster became a ‘staple’ of his narrative against what he labels an ‘imported government’.

Imran Khan and the KP government received criticism over ‘duplicity’ in receiving ambulances from the US government. However, they countered it by saying that Imran Khan had never been against ties with any country but rather developing them on an equal basis.

According to SAMAA TV, the KP chief minister met Blome separately and arranged a phone call between Imran Khan and the US official.

During the brief telephonic conversation, Imran Khan expressed reservations on the US policy against his government in the center.

He said that the views of the US official Donald Lu - who Khan alleged threatened the Pakistani ambassador - should not have become the views of the US administration.

He said that the Pakistani nation gave an intense reaction against the US.

In response, the US ambassador said that he has been in the office for only two months.

However, Blome assured Khan that he would convey the message to the Biden administration.
Come on

Umm e Hareem Core cell
You have got whole state resources behind your back

Still you are throwing random bullshit

Some people here consider these guys the most intelligent minds in Pakistan

They're infact the most dumb ones blinded by hate
 
HAIDER said:
Bloome was sent to cool down the situation. And where Imran Khan said, he is an enemy of the US ?. He said we want relations on mutual respect and noninterference.





And these Patwaris still won't believe that the people they are are supporting are being handled by the foreigners if you ask these patwaris name one good thing that PMLN has done for the country they wont be able to name anything


main1608232373-0.jpg



FT8fA6SXEAARqR1.jpeg.jpg
 
SLY said:
And these Patwaris still won't believe that the people they are are supporting are being handled by the foreigners if you ask these patwaris name one good thing that PMLN has done for the country they wont be able to name anything


Do you know this lady has many pictures with PTI ministers as well. :lol:

M. Sarmad said:
This propaganda overkill is seriously backfiring.
Bhai i am on holiday these days, from Sunday I will be busy again. :D
M. Sarmad said:
Your handlers sure need to learn about 'how to add (some) sweeteners'
Yaar aik bayzarrar sabqa patwari kum Imrani ko thora bardasht karlo.:enjoy:
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Do you know this lady has many pictures with PTI ministers as well. :lol:
Well if you have those pictures why dont you share them here instead of making claims not every PTI minister is an angel but slowly they are exposing themself and eventually all those lotays will be thrown out of the Party it was the first time PTI formed a government so had to work with some old people from the corrupt system but PTI has learned that those old mafia of the corrupt system no matter how good they pretend to be they can't be trusted
"kuttay ki dhoomb kabhi seedi nahi hoti"


FS_CqqoWIAEDTJV.jpeg.jpg



FP1UPRuXMA8FtJb.jpeg.jpg
 
