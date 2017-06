Increased performance

AIP module is not part of the original Scorpene contract but the Navy has been keen on having them fitted on the last two of the six Scorpene submarines being manufactured by the Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.An AIP module is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was supposed to be installed on the last two submarines before they roll out of the production line.However, delay in the module’s development seems to have scuttled the plan.The module enables conventional submarines to remain underwater for longer duration, greatly increasing their stealth characteristics.Bernard G. Buisson, Managing Director of DCNS, toldearlier that there was no chance of installing the plugs on the 5th and 6th submarines now and the only way would be installing them during the refit.