What's new

Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,683
15
9,895
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout
Oryx Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Akıncı ,

By Stijn Mitzer and Joost Oliemans

The Bayraktar Akıncı is the world's first production multi-role unmanned combat aircraft. Arguably the most innovative aspect of the Akıncı is its capability to use air-to-air missiles (AAMs), consisting of the indigenous Bozdoğan IR-guided AAM and the (fire-and-forget) Gökdoğan BVRAAMs. Another novel feature is the ability to use the 275+km-ranged SOM family of cruise missiles designed to be used against enemy command posts, SAM sites, hardened bunkers ships or any other target that requires a precision hit.

The SOMs will serve alongside the MAM, Kuzgun, Teber, LGK, KGK and (L)HGK family of precision-guided munitions. These munitions consist of indigenously designed guidance kits mated to locally produced Mark-82, Mark-83 and Mark-84 general purpose bombs. To accommodate these munitions, the Akıncı features up to eight underwing hardpoints and another one under its fuselage for a total of nine hardpoints. The latter is set to carry the heaviest ordnance cleared for carriage on the Akıncı, comprising the (L)HGK-84, the NEB-84 and the SOM cruise missiles.

It should be noted that the design and weapon integration tests of some of the armament listed below continues as of the writing of this article. This list should thus be seen as a complete overview of the Akıncı's weapon loadout once the several types of guided munitions have been verified for use from the new platform. The estimated range of the weaponry when deployed by the Bayraktar Akıncı is indicated in brackets.

(Click on the armament to see a picture of them)

Air-To-Air Missiles (AAMs)

Cruise Missiles

Loitering Munitions

Precision-Guided Muntions (PGMs)


Precision-Guided Bunker Busters

Precision-Guided Air-To-Surface Missiles (ASMs)

For countries interested in buying the Bayraktar Akıncı the fact that all these guided munitions can be sourced directly from Turkey will surely be appreciated. Furthermore, the fact that the UCAV adheres to the NATO standards for munitions means that countries such as Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Pakistan can integrate their indigenously-designed munitions on the Akıncı as well.

www.oryxspioenkop.com

Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout

www.oryxspioenkop.com www.oryxspioenkop.com

Recommended Articles:

From Nu.D.40 to Bayraktar Akıncı: Demirağ’s Legacy
Forget The A-10: The Bayraktar Akıncı Flying Tank Destroyer Has Arrived
The 275 Kilometer Sniper Rifle: The Bayraktar Akıncı



 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
11,458
13
19,742
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
dBSPL said:
Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout
Oryx Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Akıncı ,

By Stijn Mitzer and Joost Oliemans

The Bayraktar Akıncı is the world's first production multi-role unmanned combat aircraft. Arguably the most innovative aspect of the Akıncı is its capability to use air-to-air missiles (AAMs), consisting of the indigenous Bozdoğan IR-guided AAM and the (fire-and-forget) Gökdoğan BVRAAMs. Another novel feature is the ability to use the 275+km-ranged SOM family of cruise missiles designed to be used against enemy command posts, SAM sites, hardened bunkers ships or any other target that requires a precision hit.

The SOMs will serve alongside the MAM, Kuzgun, Teber, LGK, KGK and (L)HGK family of precision-guided munitions. These munitions consist of indigenously designed guidance kits mated to locally produced Mark-82, Mark-83 and Mark-84 general purpose bombs. To accommodate these munitions, the Akıncı features up to eight underwing hardpoints and another one under its fuselage for a total of nine hardpoints. The latter is set to carry the heaviest ordnance cleared for carriage on the Akıncı, comprising the (L)HGK-84, the NEB-84 and the SOM cruise missiles.

It should be noted that the design and weapon integration tests of some of the armament listed below continues as of the writing of this article. This list should thus be seen as a complete overview of the Akıncı's weapon loadout once the several types of guided munitions have been verified for use from the new platform. The estimated range of the weaponry when deployed by the Bayraktar Akıncı is indicated in brackets.

(Click on the armament to see a picture of them)

Air-To-Air Missiles (AAMs)

Cruise Missiles

Loitering Munitions

Precision-Guided Muntions (PGMs)


Precision-Guided Bunker Busters

Precision-Guided Air-To-Surface Missiles (ASMs)

For countries interested in buying the Bayraktar Akıncı the fact that all these guided munitions can be sourced directly from Turkey will surely be appreciated. Furthermore, the fact that the UCAV adheres to the NATO standards for munitions means that countries such as Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Pakistan can integrate their indigenously-designed munitions on the Akıncı as well.

www.oryxspioenkop.com

Endless Possibilities - The Bayraktar Akıncı’s Multi-Role Weapons Loadout

www.oryxspioenkop.com www.oryxspioenkop.com

Recommended Articles:

From Nu.D.40 to Bayraktar Akıncı: Demirağ’s Legacy
Forget The A-10: The Bayraktar Akıncı Flying Tank Destroyer Has Arrived
The 275 Kilometer Sniper Rifle: The Bayraktar Akıncı



Click to expand...

The PN is working on a deal
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom