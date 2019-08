Endgame: ENDGAME? Trump’s Afghan Exit Plans Are Mired in the India-Pakistan Mess

ENDGAME?

Trump’s Afghan Exit Plans Are Mired in the India-Pakistan Mess

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

“India for some time has always used Afghanistan as a second front, and India has over the years financed problems for Pakistan on that side of the border.”

— Former Sen. Chuck Hagel in 2011 ​

America’s Key to Keeping ISIS Defeated

“How do we tackle Pakistan? You make it difficult for them to manage their internal security.”

— Anjit Doval, former Indian national security advisor ​

There are other several speeches of Doval which clearly indicate India’s involvement in a proxy war against Pakistan.

The problems in Balochistan, an internal affair of Pakistan, should have been resolved politically by the authorities.

{let's not make the same mistake with PTM}

Pakistan is likely to set two pre-conditions for the U.S. if Washington truly wants it to play its key role to advance Afghan peace process.



Firstly, Islamabad may seek assurances from the U.S. that Afghanistan soil will not be used to harbor anti-Pakistan actors. Secondly , India will deescalate tensions on the eastern Kashmir border.

Over the past 15 years, to the extent New Delhi achieved its objectives it did so with the help of the U.S., but what good has that done for the United States?

Withdrawal of U.S. troops would end the security cover the India enjoys to increase its presence in the war-torn country.