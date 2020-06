Following article has been translated from Bangla

Hundreds of people chased an endangered species of fishing cat in a village in Chittagong's Banshkhali upazila and beat it to death.





Locals rejoice after killing endangered species.





The incident took place at Naib's house in Baghmara area of Kathuria union of the upazila on Wednesday evening. Eyewitnesses said that the fishing cat was three and a half feet in length and two and a half hands in height.



In South and Southeast Asia, such cats were once found in abundance, but now with the reduction of forest cover, this species is also endangered. The IUCN Nature Conservation Alliance listed the species as endangered in 2015.



Although, the picture of the killing of the fishing cat was widely spread on social media on Thursday, the forest department did not know anything till Friday.



On condition of anonymity, some eyewitnesses in the Baghmara area told this paper that the incident took place under the leadership of local union council member Ahmed Hossain. In the last few days, the infestation of Moaf (local name of Mechobagh) has increased in the area and people have killed this Mechobagh in an ambush.



When asked, UP member Ahmed Hossain told this correspondent to come to the spot and investigate.



'You come to the scene and investigate who killed it. I can't say ', he said.



Ahmed Hossain claimed that the incident did not take place in his area. Happened in the next ward.



Joynal Abedin, former chairman of Kathuria Union, said, "There are five or six fish tigers in the Baghmara area, which the locals know as Moaf."



He said for the last one and a half months, during evenings in the area, the fish would take away the chickens and goats. The people of the area were angry about this.



He said that on Wednesday evening, someone saw a fish tiger and beat it up after chasing it for about an hour.



Sheikh Anisuzzaman, range officer of the Banshkhali Jaldi Sanctuary of the forest department, said that after receiving the news on Thursday night, they went to the spot today and collected data.



He also said that he will file a case in this incident very soon.