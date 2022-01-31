beijingwalker
End of Tibetan serfdom under the rule of the Dalai Lama, more horrific than Indian social caste system
The west calls it "social and cultural genocide" committed by the Chinese government, but sorry, harsh and swift, now not even a tiny trace of it left in modern Tibet, China indeed 100% genocided this local culture.
