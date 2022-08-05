End of NAB : Massive corruption cases closed and future is bright for corrupts

NAB was just political victimization institution and white elephant created by then dictator Gen Musharraf. What did NAB achieve in 4 years of PTI govt? Infact NAB chairman is controversial now. Who will do accountability of NAB? We have already courts, law enforcement agencies and democracy, let the people decide through votes, elections are also form of an accountability. If people keep selecting same corrupt people, no institution can save Pakistan.



If any party will do below two things, i will support for them life, but no one will from current parties including PTI will do, all are just power hungry. Sad reality



5 year is too long, govt term should be limited to 4 years. USA 4 years term is very successful example infront of us.



Also PM term should be limited 2 terms only, just like it was before. I hate PMLN that decision to remove limit.