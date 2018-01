The French media has had a field day: Le Journal du Dimanche recently claimed the “Zadists” – a now perjorative term the zone’s occupants dislike – were gearing up for violence, suggesting there are tunnels, watchtowers, firearms even. Standing near the camp’s “lighthouse” – built by squatters with a flashing light and alarm to warn of imminent police action – Camille dismisses the article as “utterly ridiculous”.