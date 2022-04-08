End of hopes and delusions!!





It is not about the person but the ideology he brings to the table. As much as one can hate imran khan but any Pakistani who has even slightest of patriotism left in him can't go against his ideology and his efforts to make Pakistan a progressive and independent state, a state free of foreign influences, a state with independent foreign policy, a state with high morals & values.





On contrary, the ones against his ideology are either morally corrupt, lack basic knowledge of history, deprived of education, obsessed with being slaves or have their own motives which supersede national goals.





You can hate him as a person but no sane person can hate the narrative he is trying to build for sometime now.





Three things I have learned from this fiasco.





One : the ruling elite is corrupt to its core and can go to any level to make money, even to the extent where they have to sell their own people and motherland





Two: the ones we considered holy cows and were proud of are the ones equally responsible for selling us bit by bit.





Third: We as a nation are dead. We have been plundered, abused, put to shame and what not for past 70 years but like a dead soul we have been motionless. History will not forgive us for what we have done to our heroes, who were loyal to us and this country, starting from Jinnah to Imran Khan and to many more to come, how many pearls we have lost because we were so busy in a world of our own. We are not even gutsy like the people of turkey, whom by the way many criticize of being secular. Atleast they had the guts to lay down in front of tanks to protect their righteous leader. No, history will not forgive us.





I haven't witnessed this many people depressed throughout my life compared to what I have seen in past few days. Especially, the expats, many refusing to return to Pakistan and many refusing to send remittances because they lost the only hope they had for past many years.





Silver lining





Many people including myself who started parting ways from Imran khan because of some mistakes he committed have again started looking towards him, thanks to the corrupt PDM.





As this is the darkest hour of Pakistan's history so I am putting my hopes in " its darkest before the dawn"





And as Quran says : Inna ma'al usri yusra.



Verily, with every difficulty, there is relief.





May ALLAH guide us to be with the righteous and protect us from siding with the traitors, looters and culprits. May the sacrifices people offered for this country don't go to waste.





Long live Pakistan!!