They should give a two-year deadline to Pakistani industrialists to make a genuinely indigenous car. It can be done. Way back in the early 70s, the consultancy I worked for copied the Citroen 2CV6 and the French passed it. Sadly, the then minister concerned, Mr. J.A Rahim vetoed it, saying that what we needed was not an ‘awami’ or peoples car, but Awami buses and trucks.

Didn’t we make the bomb, in the face of much opposition and missiles to deliver them? We can do many other things. We just have to put our minds to it. And, by the way, we should stop India from stealing our products, like basmati rice, which they sell as Indian.

In this new situation, it would be a good idea for the Pakistan government to form a task force to work out how to deal with this new situation, how to take advantage of it and how to live in a dollar free world. Meaning, a world which is not pressurized by the dollar. The dollar will not entirely disappear, but just recede into a high degree of irrelevance, like sterling has done, which at one time was the major currency. Then ‘Made in Pakistan’ will get wheels and will one day God willing, start flying.

Admirable no doubt, but it killed the peoples car and the Awami buses and trucks just remained an idea. We couldn’t make seats, so our seats were like hammocks, and the roof of the car was canvas. It made it light, cheap, and affordable. Anyway, that’s just an old story. If one sets ones mind to it, anything can be done.How about a campaign that says ‘Basmati is only Pakistani’? Right now in Maharashtra, people are throwing out Pakistani goods from shops, basically emphasizing their prejudice. We should not worry about such things and wait for the Indians to come to their senses.By the way, didn’t I say in one of my last articles that the US dollar is in danger of being replaced as a global reserve and trading currency? Well it has started. China has started a major trial of state run digital currency and used the e-RMB for trading in its bourses. It cancelled the dollar peg in its stock exchange transactions and decided to deal officially by using the Chinese Yuan instead of the dollar, making the dollar non-existent in Chinese trade.We have had crypto currencies before, like the bit coin, but never one which is run by a major economy. An alternative digital currency which is sovereign will blunt the impact of any sanctions that the US imposes, like on Iran. That’s not all: China now intends to pay its government servants in the digital currency from May. So the dragon is awake and moving. And the US and its stooges better watch out.