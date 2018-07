END OF FATA



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has merged the tribal districts in different divisions in the province.



According to a notification issued by Revenue Department in Peshawar says Khyber and Mohmand districts have been declared as part of Peshawar division and Bajaur of Malakand division respectively.



Similarly, Orakzai and Kurram districts have been merged with Kohat division, North Waziristan in Bannu and South Waziristan in Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

