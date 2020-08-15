End of an era, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July

'Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,' Dhoni posted on his instagram handle

Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricketFormer India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from international cricket.Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and his comeback to competitive cricket will be a highly anticipated sub-plot of this year's IPL, which starts on September 19.India had won their second World Cup title in 2011 riding on the heroics of Gautam Gambhir and then skipper M.S. Dhoni.His meteoric rise in Indian cricket is the stuff of legends, which was depicted in his biopic Dhoni that starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role.The 39-year-old batsman-wicketkeeper is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.