End of an era, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

Singh Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
J. Jagannath
  • Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July
  • 'Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,' Dhoni posted on his instagram handle
Dhoni


Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and his comeback to competitive cricket will be a highly anticipated sub-plot of this year's IPL, which starts on September 19.

India had won their second World Cup title in 2011 riding on the heroics of Gautam Gambhir and then skipper M.S. Dhoni.

His meteoric rise in Indian cricket is the stuff of legends, which was depicted in his biopic Dhoni that starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role.

The 39-year-old batsman-wicketkeeper is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.
 
I am not a big fan of his but have to give respect for he was renowned as one of the best cricketing brains and one of the coolest heads on the field. May he enjoy his retirement.
 
Shantanu_Left

Shantanu_Left

I haven't followed Cricket in years but I did appreciate M.S. Dhoni's longish hair style. That's a look I used to sport years ago before male pattern baldness hit me hard. :undecided:

I still wear a wig. But it isn't the same thing.
 
Stealth

Stealth

Once I was a big fan of him but he has completely lost respect when he intentionally loses quarter-final match just to kick-out Pakistan from the tournament. Like politicians must have some ethics, similarly, sportsmen must have some sportsmanship. He proved to be the highest level of asshole.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Stealth said:
Once I was a big fan of him but he has completely lost respect when he intentionally loses quarter-final match just to kick-out Pakistan from the tournament. Like politicians must have some ethics, similarly, sportsmen must have some sportsmanship. He proved to be the highest level of asshole.
The fvcker is an RSS asshole.
 
Stealth

Stealth

Dalit said:
The fvcker is an RSS asshole.
The only gentleman left in the Indian cricket team is Virat Kholi.. I am not actually a big fan of his batting but like his personality...
 
Dalit

Dalit

Stealth said:
The only gentleman left in the Indian cricket team is Virat Kholi.. I am not actually a big fan of his batting but like his personality...
Well, not entirely his fault, but he has to be hostile towards Pakistan for him to survive in Indian cricket. Indians thrive on hating Pakistan and so their cricketers must also hate Pakistan.
 
D

Desi_Guy

Dalit said:
Well, not entirely his fault, but he has to be hostile towards Pakistan for him to survive in Indian cricket. Indians thrive on hating Pakistan and so their cricketers must also hate Pakistan.
Tumlog khud samaj paate ho jo tum log likhte hoh? You guys are living in a state of denial in some sort of a lalaland (literally :lol:)
 
