End Game?

PakCan

PakCan

FULL MEMBER
Aug 18, 2014
910
0
1,737
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
It’s getting pretty clear that establishment will not backdown without a physical confrontation.
What is the end game here? If and it looks like elections will not be held in May will be the reaction of the people? Constitution will become meaningless.
Is that the reason they are going to attempt again to get Khan before election date?

Let’s assume the election date passes without elections. People start to march towards Islamabad and they will face heavy resistance . How many people is establishment willing to kill to stay in power? Do you guys think they go full on Rambo? If there is no constitution and they are determined to topple this corrupt regime, people won’t back down and Khan won’t call them to backdown either ,we could see casualties in hundreds.

Or you think there won’t be enough people on the streets and police and rangers will handle them easily.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
68,256
4
140,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
اگر لڑنا نہیں ہے ہندوستان کے ساتھ تو پھر کیوں ہو تم ؟ ہم مسلمانوں کی بلا وجہ اور غیر ضروری محبت اپنی فوج کے ساتھ۔ میرا ایک بیٹا ہے پہلوان جو گھر کا آدھا راشن کھاتا ہے، لیکن کبھی کشتی جیت کے نہیں دی اس نے
🙂
میرے باقی بچے لاغر ہوتے جا رہے ہیں
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,868
-1
7,184
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They will repeat 1971 as many times as it takes to keep us oppressed. These lanti napak generals have looted us equally, if not more than PDM and this is the only reason they refuse to let go off their hold on our country. If IK wins, they will all go down anyways, so its them, or the country.
 
alphapak

alphapak

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
2,309
-3
5,202
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
One thing is clear that the p@ssy Generals dont give a shit about constitution or law.
They have guns and tanks to bulldoze anyone who is against them, only way is either
the awaam heads to GHQ or if their is a mutiny in the Army.

They will do anything to protect their corruption and ayyashi. Their next plan is to
attack Zaman Park on Eid, I hope the Lahori's turn up in big numbers to Zaman
park.
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,868
-1
7,184
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
alphapak said:
One thing is clear that the p@ssy Generals dont give a shit about constitution or law.
They have guns and tanks to bulldoze anyone who is against them, only way is either
the awaam heads to GHQ or if their is a mutiny in the Army.

They will do anything to protect their corruption and ayyashi. Their next plan is to
attack Zaman Park on Eid, I hope the Lahori's turn up in big numbers to Zaman
park.
But clearly, majority of Pakistani awam is too dumb, or lazy to care. With the numbers we have, no army would dare to stop if we united.
 
P

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,765
3
4,059
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mugen said:
But clearly, majority of Pakistani awam is too dumb, or lazy to care. With the numbers we have, no army would dare to stop if we united.
Your right, who can stop 240M. Trust me all politicians would be in Tarbela dam but the rulers are the people reflection. Corruption, bribery, cheating, lies, false propaganda, ganging up against the weak is from the top to bottom.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
9,404
-2
11,444
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
i always say if army behaving like bunch of enuches then provoke the neighbor to go to war this will make army stand on their toes like ballet dancers. this is best way to remove army jenrail mirs.
 

