It’s getting pretty clear that establishment will not backdown without a physical confrontation.

What is the end game here? If and it looks like elections will not be held in May will be the reaction of the people? Constitution will become meaningless.

Is that the reason they are going to attempt again to get Khan before election date?



Let’s assume the election date passes without elections. People start to march towards Islamabad and they will face heavy resistance . How many people is establishment willing to kill to stay in power? Do you guys think they go full on Rambo? If there is no constitution and they are determined to topple this corrupt regime, people won’t back down and Khan won’t call them to backdown either ,we could see casualties in hundreds.



Or you think there won’t be enough people on the streets and police and rangers will handle them easily.