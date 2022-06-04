What's new

‘End free petrol’

.,.,
‘End free petrol’ (مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو#) has been trending on Twitter since last night after the federal government notified the second hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks, taking the rates of petroleum products to a record high.

Twitter users have demanded to end the monthly free fuel quota and the provision of subsidized fuel to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors, judges, federal and provincial ministers, bureaucrats, government employees, armed forces, civil armed forces, security agencies, and other law enforcement agencies
#مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو
 
1654369918504.png
 
Instead lets do khata hey tu lagata be hey

Alot of professional or politicans will get $$$ by other way...this would mean anyone who is not involved in haram khori will either leave or start doing haram khori

E.ga judge will do private practice or takes bribes
A police officer will now take bribes
A politican..well doeant matter

Problem is corruption not few thousand rupees of petroluem

Shows how far from reality people are..
If this is the best they offer..there is no hope
 

