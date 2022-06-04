ghazi52 said:

‘End free petrol’ (مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو#) has been trending on Twitter since last night after the federal government notified the second hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks, taking the rates of petroleum products to a record high.



Twitter users have demanded to end the monthly free fuel quota and the provision of subsidized fuel to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors, judges, federal and provincial ministers, bureaucrats, government employees, armed forces, civil armed forces, security agencies, and other law enforcement agencies

Instead lets do khata hey tu lagata be heyAlot of professional or politicans will get $$$ by other way...this would mean anyone who is not involved in haram khori will either leave or start doing haram khoriE.ga judge will do private practice or takes bribesA police officer will now take bribesA politican..well doeant matterProblem is corruption not few thousand rupees of petroluemShows how far from reality people are..If this is the best they offer..there is no hope