‘End free petrol’ (مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو#) has been trending on Twitter since last night after the federal government notified the second hike in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks, taking the rates of petroleum products to a record high.
Twitter users have demanded to end the monthly free fuel quota and the provision of subsidized fuel to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors, judges, federal and provincial ministers, bureaucrats, government employees, armed forces, civil armed forces, security agencies, and other law enforcement agencies
#مفت_پٹرول_ختم_کرو
