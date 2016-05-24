Enchanting Myths from Pakistan

Crocodiles of ManghopirManghopir has some of the oldest Sufi shrines in Karachi where hot sulphur springs are believed to have curative powers and many crocodiles - believed locally to be the sacred disciples of Pir Mangho, roam freely. Crocodile pond is the major attraction of Manghopir. Here around a 100 crocodiles lie basking in the sun. The crocodiles have never harmed a human. There are many interesting stories associated with the origins of the crocodiles. One interesting story claims that these crocodiles were actually head lice of the Pir and once irritated him so much that he stamped his feet in anger. Sulfur springs sprung up from the ground and the head lice changed into crocs. A more logical explanation being that the crocodiles came from the marshy areas of the hub delta nearby.Noori Jam TamachiNoori Jam Tamachi is regarded as a famous tale of Prince Jam Tamachi falling in love with the charming fisherwoman Noori. Noori makes Jam happy with her perfect surrender and obedience which causes him to raise her above all the other queens. Noori Jam Tamachi also appears in Shah Jo Risalo and forms part of seven popular folk romances from Sind, Pakistan. According to the legend, Noori was buried in the middle of Kenjhar Lake, Pakistan. Her last resting place is visited by hundreds of tourists daily.