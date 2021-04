Enchanting Myths from Pakistan

Monsters & Spirits of Khowar FolkloreChitral is a land of mystery and fables, with Khowar folklore being traced back to indigenous lndus as well as ancient Iranic, proto-Vedic and Chinese sources. Tales of spooks and sprites abound, from the famous paris (fairies) who inhabit the high peaks, to the ghastly chattiboi who leads flash floods and avalanches with his horrible cries, to the dreaded chumur deki (iron-legged one) who roams about in snowy winter nights. These are just a handful of the spirits who are prominent in Khowar folklore.There are many others, both malevolent and auspicious. Reverence for the naangini, female entities who protect the home and hearth, was almost a religious practice in the old days and a remnant of the ancient folk religion. Such stories can also be justified as part of the Islamic belief in the existence of the jinns and will probably survive in some form or the other but the tales of mythical beasts – monsters for want of a better term – is something that is almost lost.Stories of dragons, Azhdaar, were very common in Chitrali folklore. The dragon could be both a sign of strength and nobility as well as a dangerous creature to be feared. The Khowar description of an azhdaar is something in between the Iranic and Chinese depiction of dragons. The Chitrali version was a large, winged serpent with a golden mane like that of a lion. They could both inhale a man and breathe fire. Old warriors would tell tales of how you could counter being inhaled by a dragon by holding your sword above your head with the tip of the blade in one hand and the hilt in the other and thus tear the dragon’s fish-like mouth. Dragons would also often be associated with treasure. As late as the 1980s, people would talk of a dragon who guarded a treasure trove in one of the side valleys just south of Chitral. The Chitrali dragon with its Iranic and Chinese elements is a legend with its origins in tales spread along the Silk Road, which connected the Iranic and Sinitic worlds. In the current era, the azhdaar is a creature mostly unknown to those below the age of forty but further South the name is also used in Pashto for the rock python.Another very curious creature of Khowar mythology is the Halmasti. The exact description of a Halmasti is not agreed upon and it is unclear if it is supposed to be an organic monster or a spirit of some sort. It is usually described as a wolf the size of a horse which carries a flame in its mouth. Encountering one is supposed to be an ill omen. This is one beast whose legend actually grew more popular as modernization reached the valley. As more roads were constructed into the remote side valleys, increasing numbers of jeep drivers would claim to see it running alongside the road during late-night drives, often before experiencing harrowing accidents. In Khowar the word “halmasti” can also be used for destructive lightning strikes – and so perhaps it is the embodiment of sudden chaos emanating out of nowhere. It is only very recently that this creature has become unpopular but older drivers still fear it on long summer night drives.One cannot write about strange beasts of Khowar folklore without mentioning our most famous cryptid, the Barmanu. The barmanu is our local version of the pan-Himalayan yeti. Like the yeti it is described as a large bipedal ape. The name itself comes from the Vedic Sanskrit “ban-manus”, meaning “man of the forest”. Surprisingly the barmanu, although perhaps the most well known of these supposed inhabitants of our mountain fastness, is actually a rare character in Chitrali folk tales. Everyone has heard of this beast, but few seem to remember a story about it or having heard of a sighting. I personally believe that this legend is not native to Chitral and is based on the folklore of the surrounding regions, but that does not mean that it is altogether irrelevant to this article. Khowar is also the largest language in the Ghizer District of Gilgit-Baltistan. Ghizer abounds with tales of the barmanu and its depredations upon livestock and attempts to abduct women. Interestingly many sightings were reported up until the 1970s and I have talked to an eyewitness who claims to have seen one. His description is that of a classic yeti but with the added feature that it was wearing an animal hide on its head and back. This creature has been the subject of many scientific studies to ascertain its actual identity but the general conclusion is that most sightings are misidentified bears walking upright as they sometimes do. The animal hide, though, negates the barmanu being a bear and is not consistent with yeti sightings further along the Himalayan rim.In Pakistan, their is no national folklore due to the fact that we are an extremely diverse group of people. Each ethnic group has its own folk tales that have been popularized nationwide through movies, TV shows, song, and dance. Most of our folktales are romances; Punjabis have Heer-Ranjha, Sindhis have Sassui-Punnhun, Balochis have Hani-Sheh Mureed, and Pashtuns have Adam-Durkhanai.If you dig deeper into the extensive histories of the people who once lived in what is now Pakistan you’ll be able to find mythological creatures associated with Hinduism, Buddhism, or Zoroastrianism.One such mythological creature who once lived in the beautiful Swat Valley of Pakistan was the Naga Apalala [1] Depiction of the Naga Apalala.Swat Valley, Pakistan.Long ago, the Suvastu or Swat River was essential to the agricultural lifestyle for the people of Swat Valley. The river’s source was guarded by the serpent king— Naga Apalala. The serpent king was a mighty, dragon-like creature with the head of a human.Each year, the people of Swat would present some of their harvest to the Naga Apalala who would take their offering as a token of gratitude for the waters of the river he controlled.As generations passed, the practice of paying tribute to the serpent king slowly faded away. The Naga Apalala was angered by the disrespect and decided to flood all of the fields and destroy Swat.The helpless people of Swat appealed to the Buddha who arrived with his bodhisattva Vajrapani. The Buddha challenged the Naga Apalala to a battle in which the serpent king lost.After the Naga was defeated the Buddha converted the serpent king to the ways of Buddhism. With the Naga Apalala pacified, the flooding of the Swat River was thought to be subdued.Naga king Apalala showing submission to the Buddha.The Buddha’s conversion of Naga Apalala is a testament to the presence of Buddhism in Swat, as over 1400 monasteries once thrived in the area. Until the 16th century AD, the people of Swat were largely Buddhist by faith.Although Buddhism has disappeared from the valley, the reminders of the Naga Apalala remains as locals pray for the Swat River not to flood their croplands.Amlukdara Stupa, Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Pakistan.