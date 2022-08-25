Enchanted wood -- saiilmc eueirpblc of aitnpksa

If you love enchanted wood stories, here is the one. The mixed letters in the topic are "islamic republic of pakistan". What is happening here and who is doing no one knows. People who are on right path and correct side of the history, are because of the light of inner self and good company.



Overall, is mulk pe Bhoot ka saya hai. Bhoot chahe insaan pe ho ya mulk pe, is ka nikaalna aik art hai. Remember one important thing; victim is not tortured in this process.



So there's no room of chaos and anarchy. Find the person who is master of that art.