Empowering the Future Leaders: Pakistan-Nepal Youth Exchange Program Fosters Cultural Exchange

n a gesture of goodwill and friendship, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of Nepal recently hosted a Youth Exchange Program (YEP)-2023 from February 15-26, 2023 that brought together young people from various countries in the region, including Pakistan. The event was also attended by delegations from India and the Maldives. The visit was an opportunity for the participants to witness the culture, traditions, and military capabilities of Nepal, while forging new relationships and promoting mutual understanding. The Pakistani delegation, which comprised of twelve cadets from Military College Jhelum, Military College Murree and Military College Sui along with two officers, was warmly welcomed by the host country. The visit proved to be an exciting opportunity for the cadets to experience the cultural diversity of Nepal and learn from its military prowess.The highlight of the visit was the Nepal Army Parade, which was held on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and 260th Raising Day of Nepali Army. The parade was an impressive display of military tradition, discipline and professionalism of the Nepali Army during the parade.The contingent visited various historical sites in Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal. The contingent also had a call on with President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Prabhu Ram Sharma, where cadets had the opportunity to discuss military-to-military relations, climate change and regional ties. The call on helped to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, and provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on a range of issues related to regional security and stability. The program also included a visit to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) secretariat, where the participants learned about the activities and the importance of regional cooperation in promoting peace and prosperity. The visit was a reminder of the importance of SAARC in promoting regional stability and security, and the need to strengthen regional cooperation in the face of common challenges.One of the important events of the YEP-2023 was the cultural show, which was a beautiful display of Nepal's rich cultural heritage. The cadets experienced traditional dance, music, and art of Nepal, and got to know its diverse cultural traditions. This event was also an opportunity for the Pakistani contingent to project their cultural heritage by performing their traditional dance and music along with the country’s profile. One of the Pakistani cadets sang a Nepalese song which was appreciated by the audience. The show was a reminder of the importance of cultural exchanges in promoting mutual understanding and respect between nations.The contingent also visited Pokhara, which is a beautiful city located in the western part of Nepal. They visited Phewa Lake, which is one of the most beautiful lakes in Nepal, and the Peace Pagoda, which is a symbol of world peace. The visit was an opportunity for the cadets to experience the natural beauty of Nepal and its spiritual traditions. The stay at Chandragiri Hills Resort was the most memorable because of its hilly topography, dense forest, spectacular Kathmandu Valley view, mountain view of Annapurna region to Everest region and mysterious weather. This hill station has historical significance as the great king Prithvi Narayan Shah, ruler of the tiny hilltop kingdom of Gorkha, stood poised on the edge and made a plan to unite Nepal.YEP also included a tour of the popular tourist sites in Kathmandu, such as the historic Patan and Bhaktapur Durbar Square, the famous Swayambhunath Stupa (also known as the Monkey Temple). The Everest Experience, a close-encounter mountain flight-seeing tour, arranged for the head of delegations and Staff Officers from Kathmandu to Pokhara, was a great opportunity. The officers boarded the Nepal Army Aviation plane M28 Skytruck early morning.The experienced pilot flew the plane near the snow-covered world’s highest mountain peaks which amazed the passengers.The 11-day YEP Nepal tour was an excellent opportunity to strengthen the mutual relationship. During the interaction with retired General Officers of Nepali Army, it was observed that they have great respect for Pakistan Army. Even during the meeting with the head of delegation, COAS Nepal expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army in accommodating a large number of officers and troops for various professional courses. The visit was a reminder of the importance of military and cultural exchanges in promoting mutual understanding and respect between nations, and the need to continue strengthening these ties in the future. The success of the program is a testament to the importance of such initiatives, and we hope to see more of such exchanges in the future, promoting the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation between the nations.