Empowering Pakistan’s youth: PM’s YES Scheme

In May 2018, almost two months before the July elections and more than three years ago, PTI had revealed a comprehensive agenda for its first 100 days in office. These plans promised to usher in policies that will help businesses add 10 million jobs in five years.Technical and Vocational Education & Training for the youth of Pakistan was part of the deal. These ideas materialized in Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) under a young PTI leader from Sialkot: Usman Dar.Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), as part of the Kamyab Jawan program, to offer credit to young men and women with ideas was officially announced in 2019 – but then came the hurdle of complex negotiations with the banking sector.Nothing like that – at least on this scale and with such ambition – was ever put into operation before. On May 25th, 2021, two months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan finally announced details.Read full article: