In May 2018, almost two months before the July elections and more than three years ago, PTI had revealed a comprehensive agenda for its first 100 days in office. These plans promised to usher in policies that will help businesses add 10 million jobs in five years.
Technical and Vocational Education & Training for the youth of Pakistan was part of the deal. These ideas materialized in Kamyab Jawan Program (KJP) under a young PTI leader from Sialkot: Usman Dar.
Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES), as part of the Kamyab Jawan program, to offer credit to young men and women with ideas was officially announced in 2019 – but then came the hurdle of complex negotiations with the banking sector.
Nothing like that – at least on this scale and with such ambition – was ever put into operation before. On May 25th, 2021, two months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan finally announced details.
Read full article: Empowering Pakistan’s youth: PM’s YES Scheme
