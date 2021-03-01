Employees of British Consulate allegedly involved in an abduction of a Pakistani girl in Karachi.

Pakistani Teenager Girl Abducted by British Consulate Employees in Karachi.

According to reports, Employees of British Consulate abducted a 18 yrs old girl in Karachi and smuggled her out of the country without the tacit approval of the Govt authorities.The individual in question was a british - Pakistani residing with her parents in Karachi. She was abducted without the knowledge of parents, nor state authorities were informed of this operation. This is clear violation of Diplomatic norms and laws of the land. No heed was paid to involve local authorities or seek assistance of Foreign Office before taking such a drastic step.Foreign Office needs to call British high commissioner and protest against this illegal. act.This is a developing story, the thread will be updated.