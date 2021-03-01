What's new

Employees of British Consulate allegedly involved in an abduction of a Pakistani girl in Karachi.

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
Pakistani Teenager Girl Abducted by British Consulate Employees in Karachi.

http_2F2Fo.aolcdn.com2Fhss2Fstorage2Fmidas2Fa2e1506672cc81d87ab3a42e5179ecc02F2050204082F13802...jpg


According to reports, Employees of British Consulate abducted a 18 yrs old girl in Karachi and smuggled her out of the country without the tacit approval of the Govt authorities.

The individual in question was a british - Pakistani residing with her parents in Karachi. She was abducted without the knowledge of parents, nor state authorities were informed of this operation. This is clear violation of Diplomatic norms and laws of the land. No heed was paid to involve local authorities or seek assistance of Foreign Office before taking such a drastic step.

Foreign Office needs to call British high commissioner and protest against this illegal. act.

This is a developing story, the thread will be updated.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
UK seem to be on a crusade against British women. If they are not growing acid on them in their country, they are abducting them in countries where they seek refuge from the colonial Beast.

Pakistan should offer democracy to Scotland and Ireland in post Brexit years ahead.
This episode has reminded me of sister Afia Siddiqui.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

Sep 28, 2014
If she is a British National and an adult (18) and requests the aid of its govt (Britain) to return to UK for whatever reason ( Eg forced marriage of forced confinement ) . The UK govt is duty bound to aid her to get back to UK.
No doubt she can speak for herself from UK.
 
Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
This is an outrageous violation of diplomatic protocols. Makes you wonder what else they're able to smuggle in and out of Pakistan.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Turingsage said:
If she is a British National and an adult (18) and requests the aid of its govt (Britain) to return to UK for whatever reason ( Eg forced marriage of forced confinement ) . The UK govt is duty bound to aid her to get back to UK.
No doubt she can speak for herself from UK.
that does not mean kidnapping or flaunting conventions.

Keep setting these precedents. It will come back to haunt you in ways you wouldn't imagine.
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Foreign Office needs to call British high commissioner and protest against this illegal. act.
That symbolic hoo haa will come.
But whose gonna ask comedian of an interior minister how are Pakistanis getting abducted and smuggled out so easily?

What next? Faisal Wowda requests Mi6 to rescue him from NAB?
 
Horus

Horus

May 3, 2009
In that case the BHC must inform Foreign Office, there has been such cases in the past. This case is fishy.

Turingsage said:
If she is a British National and an adult (18) and requests the aid of its govt (Britain) to return to UK for whatever reason ( Eg forced marriage of forced confinement ) . The UK govt is duty bound to aid her to get back to UK.
No doubt she can speak for herself from UK.
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Turingsage said:
If she is a British National and an adult (18) and requests the aid of its govt (Britain) to return to UK for whatever reason ( Eg forced marriage of forced confinement ) . The UK govt is duty bound to aid her to get back to UK.
No doubt she can speak for herself from UK.
There is a reason why people like me would look away and keep silence when India gets nuked.

The hypocrisy of your wretched existence is something the world can do without.

*this in reference to your reactions in that Shamim Begum thread.
 
M

Mrc

Dec 19, 2013
Do we have any further details of what and when this happened? How was she smuggled out!? Private jet?
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

Jan 24, 2020
El Sidd said:
that does not mean kidnapping or flaunting conventions.

Keep setting these precedents. It will come back to haunt you in ways you wouldn't imagine.

That symbolic hoo haa will come.
But whose gonna ask comedian of an interior minister how are Pakistanis getting abducted and smuggled out so easily?

What next? Faisal Wowda requests Mi6 to rescue him from NAB?
If what Turin said is true then it is not a kidnapping or a violation, instead she is exercising her right as a sovereign British National. But let's wait for more sources on the news instead of speculating based on the Parents' testimony only.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Tomcats said:
If what Turin said is true then it is not a kidnapping or a violation, instead she is exercising her right as a sovereign British National. But let's wait for more sources on the news instead of speculating based on the Parents' testimony only.
This is ape culture not exercise of any sovereign right.

I would discuss legalities of invitation letters sent to Mohammad bin Qasim from Indian women in a separate thread at a separate time.
 
