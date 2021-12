Emperor destroyed his country in order to amuse his consort

On the Great Wall, around every 3-5 km (2-3 mi), you can see a beacon tower . It was a device used for military alarm. When there was a danger of invasion, the fire would be lightened on the tower to send alarming messages. In Chinese history, there is a widely known story related to the beacon tower. It is about a king tricking his marquesses with beacon fires. Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC - 771 BC), was a foolish and self-indulgent ruler so addicted to beautiful ladies. He seldom handled the national affairs, but only asked his marquesses to search for top beauties in the whole state for him. Once someone persuaded him to care more about the affairs of the state, but was dismissed by the fatuous king. A marquess called Bao Xiang proposed the same and was sent to the jail.In order to save his father, Bao Xiang’s son offered King You a very beautiful young lady named Bao Si, gaining the king’s great satisfaction. He was attracted by Bao Si and stayed with her all day long. However, the beautiful lady never smiled after she was brought to the palace. No matter how hard the king entertained her, she never gave a single smile, which made King You quite frustrated.Knowing what was troubling the king, a minister named Guo Shifu came up with an idea. He suggested the king, “The beacon towers built before on Mt. Lishan to send alarm messages no longer have any use in such a peaceful age. However, you can use this to gather marquesses in a very short time. Only if you lighten the alarming fire of the beacon towers, they will hurry to save you. Afterwards, you can just tell them that it is a joke and dismiss them then. Bao Si must be entertained by the reactions of the marquesses.” King You thought it reasonable and adopted the “great” idea.