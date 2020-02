President Emmanuel Macron has launched a campaign against political Islam and what he calls Islamist “separatism” in some French cities, seeking to restore order in sometimes violent and impoverished suburbs and to elicit support from rightwing voters ahead of local elections in March.

In some of his most explicit comments on Islam and France, Mr Macron said it was “unacceptable” for anyone to disobey the laws of the French republic in the name of a religion or a foreign power. “The republic must keep its promises, we must fight against discrimination, we must put meritocracy everywhere,” he said. “But on the other side we must fight against separatism, because when the republic does not keep its promises, others try to replace it.”Mr Macron announced measures to tighten controls on foreign financing of mosques, to end the nomination by Algeria, Morocco and Turkey of 300 imams a year for France, and withdraw from this year permission for foreign governments to control language courses for 80,000 pupils learning Arabic, Turkish and other languages from their countries of origin — a system he called “an important vector of separatism” given that many of the teachers did not speak French or care about French culture.The imams, he said, were often linked to Salafism or the Muslim Brothers and “preach against the republic”. Mr Macron added: “We will train imams in France so they learn the language and the laws of the republic.”Mr Macron spoke to residents in the Bourtzwiller district of Mulhouse in eastern France on the first of a series of planned walkabouts. He made a point of not visiting a large new mosque in Mulhouse, a city with both a large immigrant population and many white supporters of the far-right.The French president was speaking against a backdrop of growing concern in France about the influence of Islamist radicals on troubled communities where crime is rife and where many of the inhabitants are of north African immigrant origin.Multiple terror attacks in recent years have added to those fears. Typical of such concern is a book published last month and written by François Pupponi, who was mayor of Sarcelles near Paris for 20 years. In The Emirates of the Republic: How Islamists are Taking Control of the Suburbs, he wrote that 100-200 Islamists and young thugs are terrorising a community of 60,000 — including Muslims, Christians, Jews and others. “One of the realities of these suburbs is the irruption of radical Islam,” Mr Pupponi writes.Islamists also have a strong presence on social media. In what has become known as the “Mila Affair”, a teenage schoolgirl who casually criticised Muslim men and their religion in an Instagram exchange quickly became the target of death threats and insults.Abdallah Zekri of the French Council of the Muslim Faith prompted outrage when he suggested in a radio interview that the 16-year-old had it coming. “You reap what you sow,” he said. However, the council’s president, Mohammed Moussaoui, later said Muslims should accept freedom of speech and criticism of Islam, “even its principles and its foundations”.The Mulhouse visit is not the first time Mr Macron, an economic and social liberal who was swept to power in 2017 as a new politician of “neither left nor right”, has hardened his stance on social matters to court the conservative vote. In September, he outlined tougher immigration policies and said it was time to be “extremely firm” in applying asylum rules strictly given the surge in applications from foreigners taking advantage of France’s longstanding reputation as the “land of asylum”.Controlling immigration, curbing Islamists and tackling crime are the key policies of Marine Le Pen and her far-right Rassemblement National party, which won the most votes in France in the European elections in May and is considered the main political threat to Mr Macron.“Communalism and Islamic fundamentalism are on the rise in our country,” Ms Le Pen said in a recent Financial Times interview. “A hundred and fifty districts in France in the hands of Islamists — we can’t let that happen. We have to act and act quickly, or else it’s our survival, our civilisation and our peace that are at stake.”Since 2018, the Macron administration has designated French 47 districts — including Bourtzwiller and its 15,000 people — as quartiers de reconquête républicaine (areas of republican reconquest) in a drive to retake control of previously lawless zones by sending in extra police and improving schools.Moderate Muslims have backed Mr Macron’s approach. “There really is an ideology to separate Muslims from the rest of society,” said Hassen Chalghoumi, an imam from Drancy near Paris who needs state bodyguards to protect him from extremists who have threatened to assassinate him.“The republic has to wake up and deal with these Islamists who try to impose themselves in schools and elsewhere.” Jean-Yves Camus, an expert on political extremism, said French society had long been peculiarly sensitive to attempts by any religion to encroach on public life or challenge rigorously enforced secularism.While Mr Macron was not a secular “maximalist”, he was a hyperactive politician who was always eager “to take measures that have not been taken before”, Mr Camus said.