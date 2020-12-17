Emiratis, what interesting things there are in Abu Dhabi?

What are you doing in AD? Besides you should have come on a UFC event night it has the entire city bubblingI never frequented the AD city before. On a first look, it's much more boring than Dubai.
On a second thought it depends how old you are I could direct you to some wild places.I never frequented the AD city before. On a first look, it's much more boring than Dubai.
I have no car, never ever drove anything, but 150ccgo here before it ends. Awesome vibes , attractions , food and atmosphere
Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival 2021 | Visit Abu Dhabi
Transiting for a week, and then to my next destinationWhat are you doing in AD? Besides you should have come on a UFC event night it has the entire city bubbling