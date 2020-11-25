Emirati mogul tells Israeli TV: Hezbollah must disappear from the Earth

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, who runs UAE conglomerate, is looking forward to doing business with Israelis; says Iran threatens region while supporting ‘all terrorists in the world’

Emirati mogul tells Israeli TV: Hezbollah must disappear from the Earth Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, who runs UAE conglomerate, is looking forward to doing business with Israelis; says Iran threatens region while supporting 'all terrorists in the world'