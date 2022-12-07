What's new

Emirati firm in talks to buy Telenor Pakistan

Prospective buyer looking to secure Pakistan’s 2nd largest telecom provider for just under $1bn

The company had reportedly set an asking price between $1 billion and $1.2bn, but the interested party is looking to spend $780-910 million on the acquisition.

