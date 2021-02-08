Emirates Mars Mission: Hope probe lines up historic Mars manoeuvre

Beast said: Transmitting live doesn't mean it's a free and transparent societies. Stop kidding yourself. Didn't India just block the internet access against farmer protest? Click to expand...

Compared to the Chinese who transmit launches only after success, its very transparent. No idea why china is so afraid of failures , space is a risky business and you cant really hide failures now.In anycase, its a big day for uae and we should concentrate on wishing the 2nd Asian country well to reach mars orbit successfully.Remember their success is not your failure , so no need to be offended.