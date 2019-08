Hi,



In the background of what has transpired in kashmir---pakistan govt must declare a state of emergency in the nation---just like Indira Gandhi did in india and bring some control to the workings of the govt---.



And across the pond---the GCC nations should reconsider the issue and take a very strong stand for kashmir's independence and support pakistan---.



The GCC nation like the Emirates which may be analyzing the situation must support the cause of the Kashmiri muslims fair & square---because it has nothing to lose in the end---.



Emirates can never trust India---because emirates does not have the geography to benefit india over the long run---.



Tactically---India will always stand with Iran because of its special deal for oil---and then land route to many other regions---even if Iran supports the Kashmiri cause---.



With un-conditional support of kashmir---emirates comes up ahead of the game in the long run---. Emirates must not commit itself against the cause or stay neutral---because this game has just started---there are lots of players in it---and this game is not ending soon. For emirates---india is a captive audience for now---.



The union of indian states is not on solid grounds---there are one too many separist movements going on. They just need some kind of catalyst to go into a higher gear and explode out of control---.



What Modi has done to Kashmir is to break Kashmir but if that does not happen then rest of india would be in turmoil---. The other states will look at the happenings in Kashmir and feed of the changes taking place in that mountain region---.



Once those movements pickup steam---it would be very difficult to control the split up of the states---.



I personally believe that it does not do any good for emirates to stay on the side lines & now is the time to put its 100% support for Kashmir and pakistan---.

Click to expand...