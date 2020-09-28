What's new

Emir of Qatar Travels to Saudi Arabia on Monday on an Official Visit

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,162
19
22,280
Country
Canada
Location
Canada



Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 17:45



Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Reuters file photo)

Asharq Al-Awsat

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to kick off on Monday an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

He will be carrying out the visit at the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, reported the Qatari news agency (QNA).

He will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on bilateral relations that bind their fraternal countries.


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...ar-travels-saudi-arabia-monday-official-visit
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Saudi Arabia officially boycotts Turkish products: Report
Replies
9
Views
679
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM
crankthatskunk
Israeli minister says Netanyahu met Saudi Crown Prince, but Riyadh denies it
Replies
0
Views
165
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk
HAIDER
Trumps claims credit for Qatar's 'isolation'
Replies
5
Views
566
T-Rex
T-Rex
The SC
Why It’s Time To Remove The United States’ Air Base From Qatar
Replies
0
Views
321
The SC
The SC
B
Muslim Asia caught in the middle as diplomatic row rocks Middle East
Replies
1
Views
345
Vishvamitra
Vishvamitra

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom