Emir of Qatar Travels to Saudi Arabia on Monday on an Official Visit

Monday, 10 May, 2021 - 17:45Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Reuters file photo)Asharq Al-AwsatEmir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is expected to kick off on Monday an official visit to Saudi Arabia.He will be carrying out the visit at the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, reported the Qatari news agency (QNA).He will hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on bilateral relations that bind their fraternal countries.