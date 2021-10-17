Eminent journalist Dr Ajmal Niazi passes away

His funeral prayers will be offered at the cricket ground on Wahdat Road in Lahore at 4:30 pm today

Web DeskOctober 18, 2021LAHORE: Eminent journalist, columnist and intellectual Dr Ajmal Niazi breathed his last on Sunday night in Lahore.His funeral prayers will be offered at a cricket ground on Wahdat Road in Lahore at 4:30 pm today.A large number of politicians, fans and people from the journalist fraternity have expressed their condolences over the demise of the renowned columnist.Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad expressed his grief over Dr Ajmal Niazi and said that may God rest his soul in peace and give his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.Lauding his services, Sheikh Rasheed said Ajmal Niazi was a scholar and his style of column writing was unique.In recognition of his services, the government had bestowed him with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.