Emerging and Frontier Markets: Economic and Geopolitical Analysis

This might be a good place to post an article that I came across several years ago, but which provides an interesting perspective on the question of how countries move from emerging to developed status. This set of guidelines appears to be particularly relevant to India as Modi embarks on his reform program. The points about Korea and Singapore re-positioning themselves also provide relevant lessons for China under Xi's own reform program.Since 1950, 13 economies have managed to grow at an average rate of 7 percent or more for at least 25 years in a row. How did they do it? And, more important, can such high growth be repeated in other countries on a sustained basis? For over two years, these were the questions that guided the work of the Commission on Growth and Development, comprising leaders from business, government, and academia, including two Nobel laureates.Sustained fast growth is not a miracle—it is possible for developing countries, as long as their leaders are committed to it and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the global economy. The 13 successes identified by the Commission (see table) include the familiar Asian examples, but the list is otherwise well diversified in terms of size, resource endowment, and political regime.Since economies can learn faster than they can invent, developing countries can catch up through much faster growth than was experienced by today's industrialized countries when they were creating their own growth levers. Even with high rates, catching up is a long-term process that takes two generations or more.Critical to success is engagement with the global economy that enables developing countries to import knowledge and technology, to access markets, and to generate a strong export sector, which is especially important in the early stages of growth.The five common characteristics of sustained high growthIn addition to engaging with the global economy, these high-growth countries share other important characteristics. Macroeconomic stability—which includes relatively low inflation and avoidance of excessive debt—helped them ride out economic shocks and uncertain investment horizons. Their economic policies and collective choices were oriented toward the future, helping them achieve high investment and saving rates.These 13 countries also relied on markets, including mobility of labor, to allocate resources. And strong leadership—in the form of individuals, parties, or political systems—forged a consensus around the goals of growth and development, and ensured the process was inclusive and fair in terms of opportunities.Six of the economies—Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Korea, Malta, Singapore, and Taiwan Province of China—continued to grow all the way to high-income levels. But several lost momentum before catching up with industrialized nations. The most striking example is Brazil (see next box).It is not easy—or common—for middle-income countries to reach high income. The first priority for policymakers is to anticipate this transition and the new demands it will make of them.Korea, for example, changed its policies and public investments in the 1980s and the 1990s to help the economy's evolution from labor-intensive manufacturing to a more knowledge- and capital-intensive economy.The second priority is for countries to let go of some of their earlier policies, even the successful ones. Singapore, for example, responded to evolving economic conditions at home and abroad by allowing labor-intensive manufacturing to migrate elsewhere in the region, where labor was cheaper. It even ran special economic zones in China and India.Brazil, one of the first countries to achieve sustained high growth, began to slow down in 1980. The country suffered inflation and debt overhang from the 1973 oil shock.Instead of seeking to expand exports, it turned inward in 1974 and extended a policy of protecting light manufacturing domestic industries to heavy industries and capital goods production.Brazil's exchange rate appreciated dramatically and its exporters lost much of the ground they had gained in previous decades. When dollar interest rates spiked in 1979, Brazil was plunged into a debt crisis from which it took more than a decade to emerge.Countries embarking on a high-growth strategy today must overcome some global trends their predecessors did not face. These include global warming; the falling relative price of manufactured goods and rising relative price of commodities, including energy; swelling discontent with globalization in advanced and some developing economies; the aging of the world's population, even as poorer countries struggle to cope with a "youth bulge"; and a growing mismatch between global problems—in economics, health, climate change, and other areas—and weakly coordinated international responses.But whatever the challenges, the strength of the global economy remains central for rapid growth in developing countries.LeveragedBuyout's comments:Here's an interesting bit of trivia. I took the first chart from the article (showing how per capita GDP changed in the selected countries over the period of high growth), and calculated the compound annual growth rate of per capita GDP. Here are the results:Brazil: 4.87%Indonesia: 4.97%Malaysia: 5.89%Oman: 5.93%Thailand: 5.51%I've set in bold those cases that appear particularly interesting. First, note Japan's world-beating performance--the original "Asian Tiger" set the stage for the others in more ways than one, but it appears to have executed the model particularly well (probably due to its culture of strong institutions, but we can save that discussion for another time). Nihon Banzai! The other outlier is Botswana, which indicates that high growth is possible no matter what the location, as long as the ingredients of high growth as specified in the article are followed. That said, it will be harder than ever for developing countries to catch up to the rich country club, as detailed in the end of the article. The window is closing, so countries need to take advantage of the reforms that they are able to, while they can still exploit them to their advantage.