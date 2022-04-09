Emergency move in High court , can PM remove COAS ?.. Security high alert

Arynews update. Behalf of military overnight file case in Islamabad High court.
Supreme court is open to listen " lettergate" .
All airports are locked .. No politician can travel without NOC ... EMERGENCY is imposed in all hospitals. Security increase in all hospitals. Commandos took over Islamabad airport
A sealed copy of the Letter handover to the Speaker and CJ of SC.
Speaker will present this letter to MNA under extreme security. No copy distribution.
FIA imposed a high alert on airports.. All govt officials will be offloaded without NOC.
Speaker resign .. PMLN now chair NA
