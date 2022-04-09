What's new

Emergency move in High court , can PM remove COAS ?.. Security high alert

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,173
11
26,950
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Arynews update. Behalf of military overnight file case in Islamabad High court.
Supreme court is open to listen " lettergate" .



All airports are locked .. No politician can travel without NOC ... EMERGENCY is imposed in all hospitals. Security increase in all hospitals. Commandos took over Islamabad airport



A sealed copy of the Letter handover to the Speaker and CJ of SC.
Speaker will present this letter to MNA under extreme security. No copy distribution.


FIA imposed a high alert on airports.. All govt officials will be offloaded without NOC.

Speaker resign .. PMLN now chair NA



@blain2 @Jango @Imran Khan
 
Last edited:
NA71

NA71

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2009
2,320
2
3,831
Achkan Bajwa peheney ki try kar rahey hein..... 😁 Agar fitting theek Hoi tu morning mein.... Mere aaziz hamwatno ho sakta hy.....

In his latest interview with Sr. Journalists... IK... Arrest me or even kill me.... I will not bow down to this conspiracy.......

Bad bad bad situation....... Bilawal today's speech has already added feul to the fire.....

IMG-20220409-WA0228.jpg


Comtempt of court ka case and IK might be arrested on SC orders...... Here comes the dark side of the drama.....
 
baqai

baqai

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
2,688
1
3,612
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Someone is giving IK really really REALLY bad advice, if he does contempt of court than he will also be disqualified to run for the office for 5 years if not more. He should had resigned and had come back with full force in the next election.

This collision course is not good
 
Strigon

Strigon

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2011
2,148
4
2,878
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
khail007 said:
At this time of night, why do courts are in function?
If true, then definitely something will be surfaced soon.
Click to expand...


For NS and his Allie’s the courts are ready to jack off anytime.

IK should avoid making too big of a drama. Opposition will try to disqualify him based on that….but then again they will try to do so either ways…

Really tense situation. Like watching a movie only here it’s our future at stake
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,173
11
26,950
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Strigon said:
For NS and his Allie’s the courts are ready to jack off anytime.

IK should avoid making too big of a drama. Opposition will try to disqualify him based on that….but then again they will try to do so either ways…

Really tense situation. Like watching a movie only here it’s our future at stake
Click to expand...
Nawaz has brought all his lawyer forces to SC and Islamabad High court. Majority of petitions filed against PTI filed by the PMLN lawyers group.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 7, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
RISING POLITICAL TEMPERATURE: EMERGENCY IMPOSED IN ALL ISLAMABAD HOSPITALS
Replies
6
Views
241
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
TheDarkKnight
Rana Shamim signed affidavit in Nawaz’s office, reveals notary
2
Replies
16
Views
831
TheDarkKnight
TheDarkKnight
saiyan0321
An analysis of the Constitutional Provision governing the Current Crisis
Replies
3
Views
163
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rs40b irregularities detected in PM’s Covid package
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
86
Views
4K
Patriot forever
P
ejaz007
Over 14,000 visas extended unlawfully: ‘Investigation into security nightmare gathering dust’
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom