What do you get if you combine a Leclerc with a Leopard 2?
This beauty:
The Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) is a project by France and Germany since 2012 to replace their currently deployed Leclerc and Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBTs).[2][3][4] In 2016, the program was in the concept phase which was projected to be completed by 2017.[5]
At the 2018 Eurosatory, KMW+Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS) unveiled the "European Main Battle Tank" (E-MBT), a hybrid combining the hull of a Leopard 2A7 with the lighter, two-man turret of a Leclerc.[7]
