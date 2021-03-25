EMBRAER - eVTOL appears in flight test | Brazilian Industry | EmbraerX | VTOL | Technology

santacatarinabr
EMBRAER, through its subsidiary EmbraerX, develops an innovative concept of urban mobility through eVTOLs, electric vehicles for takeoff and vertical landing. Brazilian industry developing high technology.
A promotional video released on 03/23/2021 on Embraer's social networks showed for the first time the manufacturer's eVTOL in flight. The action promotes Eve Air Mobility, a division of the Brazilian company focused on urban mobility solutions.
Embraer's electric vertical landing and take-off vehicle (eVTOL) that appears in the images is still a small-scale prototype, but it already provides some interesting details of the aircraft. Note, for example, the presence of 10 propellers distributed on two wings and landing skis.
Embraer has yet to reveal more details about the tests with eVTOL. In July last year, the manufacturer reported that it had conducted the aircraft's first “virtual flight” in a simulator, a step necessary to calibrate the device's controls.
Also known as “flying taxis”, eVTOLs are proposed as a new means of transport in large urban centers.
Uber is the main name in this field with the Uber Air initiative, which has the participation of Embraer and other manufacturers that are developing the aircraft and the necessary structure to operate them. Australia and the USA will be the first countries to have the new transport mode, with services scheduled to start in mid-2023.
