Embattled PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami Join forces, good or bad?

Is PTI making an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami a good thing for PTI or not?

  • Yes

    Votes: 6 75.0%

  • No

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • Undecided

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    8
Its a good move but JI doesn't have a lot of political weight.

Which other religious or political parties can possibly allign with PTI at this time?
 
This can be beneficial for both parties, JI needs to distance itself from being clubbed with imposters like JUI and PTI needs to balance it with JI's Islamic outlook.

JI can enjoy the popular support PTI has been blessed with recently, most people will look at it JI coming to help and rescue of PTI in difficult times, especially when PTI is battling alone the rest of corrupt tola, this will surely portray JI in positive light in eyes of many common Pakistanis.

Plus to free Karachi and most importantly Sindh from clutches of PPP, this alliance is necessary and it has to be long term.
 
Its a good move but JI doesn't have a lot of political weight.

Which other religious or political parties can possibly allign with PTI at this time?
JI has credibility in religious circles, organizational skills and dedicated workers. They can help boost PTI at this time.

The other party I would recommend would be Tahir-ul-Qadri of Minhaj-ul-Quran. They did the dharnas in Islamabad together. Qadri is a very powerful speaker and his workers are amazingly committed. I wish he had been made president.
 
Futile move since most of the PTI local body winners are in hiding due to on slaught military crack down on PTI. PPP Sindh govt and Karachi ISI sector in charge will make sure that PTI counselors do not show up on the Mayor voting day or some of them vote for PPP. PPP only need 7 turncoats or absence of few PTI voters which shouldn't be that difficult to 'manage' these days.

So unfortunately, PPP Mayor is coming. That Murtaza Wahab guy will be Khi mayor.
 

