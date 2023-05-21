Embattled PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami Join forces, good or bad?

This can be beneficial for both parties, JI needs to distance itself from being clubbed with imposters like JUI and PTI needs to balance it with JI's Islamic outlook.



JI can enjoy the popular support PTI has been blessed with recently, most people will look at it JI coming to help and rescue of PTI in difficult times, especially when PTI is battling alone the rest of corrupt tola, this will surely portray JI in positive light in eyes of many common Pakistanis.



Plus to free Karachi and most importantly Sindh from clutches of PPP, this alliance is necessary and it has to be long term.