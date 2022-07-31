What's new

Embassy of Russia in Pakistan rejects propaganda of fake account | July 2022 .

RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
11,862
175
23,972
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Fake news is a real problem, people need to apply common-sense with such things and DO NOT share unverified claims. @LeGenD did some amazing work compiling information for fact-checking during the start of the Russian conflict, that should be first port of call for all members:

Repository of journalistic sources and how to use them with Russia - Ukraine War in focus and Fact-checking considerations

Dear members, Some members complain about the issue of reporting bias (and propaganda) in journalistic contents. These complaints were noticed in the following thread: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/russia-ukraine-war-news-and-developments.706984/ This thread is created to address the...
defence.pk

I am not presently on social media, but perhaps other PDF members can use their online voices to counter dangerous propaganda that can cause real consequences and embarrassment for Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Radio Pakistan's twitter account has been blocked in India on Indian Govt request | June 2022 .
Replies
2
Views
444
hussain0216
hussain0216
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
142
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
SG of SCO is paying a 4 day visit to Pakistan from today | Radio Pakistan | 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
131
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
UNGA has adopted Pakistan co-sponsored resolution | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
173
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ambassador to US met US President in White House | June 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
415
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom