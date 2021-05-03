What's new

Embassies in India begging for oxygen: Massive embarrassment for Modi's India

Akatosh

Apr 26, 2021
Chakar The Great said:
Condition in India is bad that foreign embassies have been begging for oxygen cylinders via twitter.


View attachment 739789


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389188823108579332




Philippine's embassy

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1388554871163473921
BS.
New Zealand PM has confirmed that embassies are well supported by Indian govt.
And criticized her own embassy for not requesting oxygen from govt channel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389193018796920835
 
