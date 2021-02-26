Embarrassing no-shows at China’s summit are a sign Europe is charting a new course

I had to look up the 17+ referred to here but lo and behold. These are minor league players in europe invited by ChinaSlovenia, Bulgeria, Estonia? Hungary and Greece like really? These are sort of poor countries and have no influence and probably considered followers of other europeans. Never invite irrelevant players of the continent or create a forum with them because they follow the lead of the elite in the area meaning if the bigger players in Europe tell them to exit they will all exit this 17+1 forumIn order to make solid in roads in Europe you need connection with these on the western side and to be exact you need connection with 15 countries who have strong lobbies in the EU perhaps I would say Germany and Beligium are the ultimate leaders of Europe. Angela Merkel! and others closely allied to her have also lobby influence.1.Germany2.France3.Beligium4.Switzerland5.Austria6.Spain7.Portugal8.UK9.Sweden10.Denmark11.Norway12.Finland13.Netherlands14.Italy15.IrelandThe once China invited are sort of outisde of the european elite club specifically these from East Europe they have no lobby power or political influence in the region except following the big players.Most of the wealth in Europe is situated in these 15 countries and also they are the open society free world countries in Europe while the rest are trying but they have human rights issues which also prevents tourists and other expats from going to their territories. I would say like 80% of the wealth in Europe is concentrated there. The rest simply follow lead specifically the minor once who are outside of the western corner