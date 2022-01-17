What's new

Embarrassing moment for India: PM Narendra Modi could not utter a single word after his teleprompter fails 🤣

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,196
6
25,011
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1483133998616686596
Few years back his bug buddy PM Nawaz Sharif got his Parchis all mixed up at the same WEF event lol
C5EBDC21-3C79-42D7-BFD7-9A22929583BD.jpeg

:sarcastic::sarcastic::sarcastic::omghaha::omghaha::omghaha:

@Horus @waz @koolio @Jazzbot @Zarvan @Areesh @HRK @Windjammer @Path-Finder @Zibago @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,377
45
10,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
My personal opinion about Modi aside, him not being able to speak English is not something that I would hold against him. I think Indians and Pakistanis alike are too insecure about not being able to converse in angraizi.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,632
-2
4,038
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What a bloody villager dude..
Is he educated by any chance or like he is some barely ba pass politician(by paying of some no name college)?

I am pretty sure he is not the most educated man out there
 
Last edited:
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,196
6
25,011
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
blain2 said:
My personal opinion about Modi aside, him not being able to speak English is not something that I would hold against him. I think Indians and Pakistanis alike are too insecure about not being able to converse in angraizi.
Click to expand...
He was having the speech in Hindi and could have continued without the teleprompter
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,196
6
25,011
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Sainthood 101 said:
What a bloody villager dude..
Is he educated by any chance or like he is some barely ba pass politician(by paying of some no name college)?

I am pretty sure he is not the most educated man out there
Click to expand...
Check how Godi Media rescued PM Modi. Imagine if the same had happened to PM Imran Khan. Then our own Pakistani media would have mocked and ridiculed him for that 🤣
B69B48F7-5641-4F5C-973C-E23F340B1948.jpeg
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,632
-2
4,038
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Norwegian said:
Check how Godi Media rescued PM Modi. Imagine if the same had happened to PM Imran Khan. Then our own Pakistani media would have mocked and ridiculed him for that 🤣 View attachment 809449
Click to expand...
PC this idiot represents 1.4 billion nuclear power state
F-ing mind blowing

Back in his village of a dozen people his mama probably wouldn't even let him milk the cows as he would even f that shit up too

But here he is leading a country without good education, can't talk to journalists (I mean you ever heard of a democraticly elected pm who can't talk to press to save his life)
And can't do a speech without teleprompter (ok you can't do a "good" without teleprompter but you can atleast carry on and say something atleast)
 
Last edited:
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,196
6
25,011
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
629
0
662
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
blain2 said:
My personal opinion about Modi aside, him not being able to speak English is not something that I would hold against him. I think Indians and Pakistanis alike are too insecure about not being able to converse in angraizi.
Click to expand...
But he wasn't speaking English in this speech...he can't even speak intelligently in Hindi.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom