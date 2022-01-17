Embarrassing moment for India: PM Narendra Modi could not utter a single word after his teleprompter fails 🤣

Norwegian said: View attachment 809449 Check how Godi Media rescued PM Modi. Imagine if the same had happened to PM Imran Khan. Then our own Pakistani media would have mocked and ridiculed him for that Click to expand...

PC this idiot represents 1.4 billion nuclear power stateF-ing mind blowingBack in his village of a dozen people his mama probably wouldn't even let him milk the cows as he would even f that shit up tooBut here he is leading a country without good education, can't talk to journalists (I mean you ever heard of a democraticly elected pm who can't talk to press to save his life)And can't do a speech without teleprompter (ok you can't do a "good" without teleprompter but you can atleast carry on and say something atleast)