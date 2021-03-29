Em By Mahwish Haider
Playing dress up with Em By Mahwish Haider
March 29, 2021
Em by Mahwish explores and experiments with textures, colours, embroideries and silhouettes to bring unique creations ranging from casual seasonal wear, semi and formal pret to bridals. The intricate workmanship and handcrafted designs reflected even the simplest of the designs are a true reflection of an eastern woman and her individuality.
Lavender
Merge into a world of gorgeous lilac with this ravishing kalidaar dress lined with pearls. The paper lawn shirt with lawn lining is paired with crushed palazzos made of pure cotton lawn. It is coupled with a pure organza dupatta and embroidered floral detailing.
Blue Glacier
A paper lawn kurta stitched to perfection with lace and adorned with pearl finishing and flared sleeves adds character to the ensemble. It is paired with khaadi net dupatta. The look is completed with a cotton lawn flared gharara.
Pink Ros’e
An elegant pink shirt made out of finest paper lawn, featuring organza, lace and pleats detailing; enhanced with embroidered cutwork around the neckline. The look is completed with matching cotton lawn pants and chiffon dupatta with organza frills.
Lemon Bouquet
This best seller is an embroidered bird kurta with a classic silhouettes. It is paired with a pure organza dupatta and matching crushed palazzo pants.
The Green Fleur
An ensemble of floral embroidery and delicate lacework on a subtle green shade brings the essence of spring to your doorstep. The shirt is made on paper lawn paired with a tulip shalwar in cotton lawn with an all over embroidered dupatta.
