Elon Musk's Starlink Files For [real time] Data Imagery, GPS Location Trademarks

Satellite companyquietly filed new trademarks that could lead to new business ventures for parent companyA trademark attorney shared insights with Benzinga on what the filings mean and what could be coming from the Elon Musk-led company Starlink filed trademarks that could indicate new business lines for future use. The trademark filings reworked old language and also provided an update and two new key items for the future of Starlink.“There was some new language we didn’t see in other filings,” trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law told Benzinga.One item that stood out to Gerben was the wording of “intent to use Starlink to provide real time imagery from satellites.”Gerben said this could be similar to Google Maps from, perhaps with Starlink being used to provide real-time imagery to customers.The other item that stuck out to Gerben was the language on geo-location systems and global positioning systems.“We all may be used to things in our car or our phones” using GPS, he said. These items use GPS provided by U.S government-partnered systems.The language of the trademark filing says “excluding the U.S. government’s global positioning systems,” Gerben flagged on Twitter.“We’re looking at a complete commercial GPS system that Starlink is planning on offering.”Gerben said the trademarks aren’t likely pertaining to Ukraine and other countries.“If Starlink was going to provide real-time imagery to Ukraine,