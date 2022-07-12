What's new

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster explodes at launch site during ground test

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

May 1, 2010
11 Jul, 2022 06:52 PM

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster appears to explode at Starbase launch site. Photo / NASA Spaceflight

Elon Musk's plans to send humans to orbit Mars have been dealt a heavy blow after an explosion rocked the site during testing.

Video captured part of the Tesla billionaire's SpaceX Starship appearing to explode at a launch facility in Texas.

The spacecraft engineering company is prepping the rocket for its first orbital launch, which Musk had hoped to be ready for this month.

Nasa Spaceflight was live-streaming when the explosion happened.

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Don't worry, failure is the mother of success!

It doesn't even matter if it exploded 99 times. You should continue to work hard, gather 100 times, and make a beautiful three digit number.
 

