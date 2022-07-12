Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster explodes at launch site during ground test​

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster explodes at launch site during ground test11 Jul, 2022 06:52 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster appears to explode at Starbase launch site. Photo / NASA Spaceflight
Elon Musk's plans to send humans to orbit Mars have been dealt a heavy blow after an explosion rocked the site during testing.
Video captured part of the Tesla billionaire's SpaceX Starship appearing to explode at a launch facility in Texas.
The spacecraft engineering company is prepping the rocket for its first orbital launch, which Musk had hoped to be ready for this month.
Nasa Spaceflight was live-streaming when the explosion happened.
