Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster explodes at launch site during ground test​

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship booster appears to explode at Starbase launch site. Photo / NASA Spaceflight

11 Jul, 2022 06:52 PMElon Musk's plans to send humans to orbit Mars have been dealt a heavy blow after an explosion rocked the site during testing.Video captured part of the Tesla billionaire's SpaceX Starship appearing to explode at a launch facility in Texas.The spacecraft engineering company is prepping the rocket for its first orbital launch, which Musk had hoped to be ready for this month.Nasa Spaceflight was live-streaming when the explosion happened.Source