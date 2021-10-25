Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order [to $288.6B]

Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at...

Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested.It’s the biggest one-day gain in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, eclipsing Chinese tycoon Zhong Shanshan’s $32 billion surge last year when his bottled-water company, Nongfu Spring Co., went public. Musk’s net worth of $288.6 billion is now greater than the market value of Exxon Mobil Corp. or Nike Inc.Tesla Inc. shares rose 13% on news of the Hertz order, pushing its market value past $1 trillion. About two-thirds of Musk’s net worth is tied directly to shares and options in the electric-car company, of which he is co-founder and chief executive officer.Musk is increasingly pulling away from his fellow mega-billionaires when it comes to the size of his fortune. Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos ranks second with $192.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg index.