Elon Musk’s China visit underlines the country’s dominance of the global EV market, Tim Cook, Jamie Dimon also in China recently​

Tim Cook, Jamie Dimon and now Elon Musk. CEOs of the largest US companies are heading to China over the last few weeks to take the pulse of one of their top markets. More than half of the best selling Tesla cars are produced in Shanghai but the company also faces stiff competition from Chinese-made EVs.