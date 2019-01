Elon Musk: Why I'm Building the Starship out of Stainless Steel

Musk tweeted in January that the rocket formerly known as BFR would be built of stainless rather than carbon fiber. In this exclusive interview, he tells PM Editor in Chief Ryan D'Agostino why.

Ryan D’Agostino: You’ve been busy redesigning Starship.

RD: How does stainless steel compare?

RD: So some materials can stop their own fissures.

RD: Do you have a whole metallurgy team here?

RD: This is a huge change.

RD: Where will the steel come from?



RD: What will this do to your schedule?

RD: Because it’s easier to work with?

RD: This is a good idea.