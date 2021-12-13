What's new

Elon Musk Wants to Launch Starlink’s Satellite Broadband Internet in Pakistan

A delegation of US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, consisting of Director Middle East & Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition, Ben Macwilliam, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad, today.

They met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), and Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to the provision of satellite broadband connectivity in Pakistan and Starlink’s future plans for connecting Pakistan to their global network.

Chairman PTA apprised Starlink representatives about PM’s vision of Digital Pakistan and prospects in Pakistan’s evolving market for quality broadband internet. He assured Starlink’s representatives about PTA’s support in line with the regulatory framework for Starlink’s operations in Pakistan.

 
This will actually be a great option. It by-passes a lot of physical infra hurdles and provide 500Mbps down speeds with < 15s latency enabling remote areas access to broadband internet..
 
This will actually be a great option. It by-passes a lot of physical infra hurdles and provide 500Mbps down speeds with < 15s latency enabling remote areas access to broadband internet..
It would be magnificent for rural Pakistan, lets hope it's not all talk and actually develops into something.
 
But they can still potentially snoop in while communication takes place.

I never liked the idea of a global internet communication run by a US corporation. US corporations are extensions of US regime. Lots of ex-US government/military people are seated in their boards.
 
Unfortunately considering the capacity of Pakistan's infrastructure and lack of business maturity they have to rely on foreign powers for modern technology. Until those things are improved they'll be in a compromised position.
 
