What's new

Elon Musk supporting Islamophobia after meeting with Modi

S

SoulSpokesman

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
3,211
-15
2,836
Country
India
Location
India
@arjunk mian

Even the world famous scientist Neil Tyson has come out in praise of Modi.

www.moneycontrol.com

Neil DeGrasse Tyson on meeting PM Modi: 'I was delighted...'

American astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening
www.moneycontrol.com www.moneycontrol.com

I was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is PM Modi

Regards
 
arjunk

arjunk

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
2,867
1
5,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
While Muslims are busy in Sunni Shia shit the world has united against us.

What happened centuries ago is the past, Allah will judge the Caliphs for their actions.

Muslims need to STFU and just obey the Quran and only universally accepted Hadith like how to pray. Do not leave room for Islam to be bastardised by fake Hadith and Mullahs on the payroll of hostile agencies. Otherwise you will end up like Christians with pedo drag shows in Churches.

AlKardai said:
They're simping for India because it's good for their business prospects
Click to expand...
Dude everyone knows no one sincerely likes India. But such actions will impact Muslims across the world negatively.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
After Bill Gates , Elon Musk and Tim Cook, US official Anthony Blinken's trip to China joins roster of recent high-profile visits
Replies
0
Views
152
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tesla CEO Elon Musk praises Shanghai employees for meeting him near midnight after blasting the U.S. ‘laptop class’ on working from home
Replies
2
Views
341
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk's Neuralink 'brain chips' cleared for 1st in-human trials
Replies
0
Views
220
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in EV maker BYD as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger say they don't want to compete against Elon Musk
Replies
1
Views
302
S10
S10
beijingwalker
Ex-Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon Says Chinese Communist Party Owns Elon Musk
Replies
7
Views
333
jhungary
jhungary

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom