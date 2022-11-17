Elon Musk set to launch cheaper Tesla in India, here’s what company’s CEO said During his virtual address, Twitter's new owner said that in order to meet the exercise policy criteria, his company considering a cheaper Tesla model car for Indian customers.

Word's richest man Elon Musk who has been in conversation with the Indian government for launching the electric cars Tesla in the country, finally revealed his further plans during a going virtual business G-20 summit forum meet in Indonesia. During his virtual address, Twitter's new owner said that in order to meet the exercise policy criteria, his company considering a cheaper Tesla model car for Indian customers.Addressing the virtual meet, SpaceX CEO said that he has reached a point where he considering developing a low-cost Tesla in India would be a better option. In Musk's statement, the Tesla chief executive reacted and said that the team was considering a proposal to make an affordable Tesla model for developing markets like India and Indonesia.Sharing views on developing the EV market globally at the G-20 summit, Musk said that they think an affordable EV for all the customers globally would make a lot of sense and they are taking steps to reach that goal.In addition to that, he also informed people that at the start of this year,However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman Vivek Johri informed that they are looking into the matter and they will reframe the policy structure only if needed.Meanwhile, Tesla has been asked to present another plan if it wants to manufacture and sell its EV cars in India. It is been years since the firm has been in talks with the Indian Government to slash import taxes on electric vehicles before it enters the market.