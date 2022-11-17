What's new

Elon Musk set to launch cheaper Tesla in India, here's what company's CEO said

During his virtual address, Twitter’s new owner said that in order to meet the exercise policy criteria, his company considering a cheaper Tesla model car for Indian customers.

In addition to that, he also informed people that at the start of this year, he had already approached Indian government to set up an EV plant, but they had rejected his request for a tax rebate on EV cars as the Indian government India has a policy of imposing 100% import duty on cars with cost, insurance and freight value of more than $40,000 and 60% on cheaper vehicles

However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman Vivek Johri informed that they are looking into the matter and they will reframe the policy structure only if needed.

Meanwhile, Tesla has been asked to present another plan if it wants to manufacture and sell its EV cars in India. It is been years since the firm has been in talks with the Indian Government to slash import taxes on electric vehicles before it enters the market. The government also asked the EV company to manufacture the vehicles locally rather than assembling parts from other countries.


